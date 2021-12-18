the best way to discover this RPG or meet up with Geralt de Rivia

The Witcher 3 is a huge game. Perhaps not as much as other exponents of the RPG genre such as Fallout or The Elder Scrolls, but CD Projekt’s Polish magna received praise from the press and players and even today, 6 years after its premiere, continues to gather thousands of fans.

For this reason, it never hurts to go a second, or even a third, time The Continent created by Andrzej Sapkowski and transferred to the video game three times by CD Projekt. In this case we bring you a huge list of mods, divided into graphic mods, from immersion and of armor, to delight us traveling and hunting monsters.

Graphics tweak mods

The Witcher 3 HD Reworked Project

We start this list with one of the most interesting and important mods for all those who want to tackle the game for the first time or want to take a second, and even third, round. HD Reworked Project modifies all the textures and models in the game. The Witcher 3 was a graphical marvel in 2015, but this mod, apart from keep the same artistic style of CD Projekt, da un new look to the game.

E3 Ultra Grass 420

Sadly, The Witcher 3 was targeted by certain downgrades if we compared it to their E3 announcements. It wasn’t many, it’s true, and it didn’t completely change the game either, but E3 Ultra Grass increase the amount of grass throughout the map of The Continent. With this mod the rural areas seem more real and wilder.

Realistic Weather



Imagen: Nexus Mods

As we discussed this week with the list of Skyrim mods to give it an RPG look released in 2021, Realistic Weather adds best storms and more of them during our stay in the game. In addition, this mod increases the amount of snow in areas such as the Skellige Islands or the fog in the swampy areas of the map.

More Shadows

More Shadows is what it is, a game modification that adds more shadows to the game in order to make it look even more realistic. The Nexus Mods website lists all the add-ons that enable shadow casting for some light sources inside of homes and buildings.

Super Turbo Lighting Mod

This mod not only fully upgrade all game lightingInstead, it seeks to bring to The Witcher 3 the original art direction of the title that we saw prior to launch. Their modders They ensure that it doesn’t add or remove anything, it just creates a more weathered and grungy look to the game.

AQUA



Imagen: Nexus Mods

The Polish studio worked tirelessly for The Witcher 3 and despite presenting outstanding visuals, many users were not convinced by the water treatment for the game, as well as any watery surface.

Increased Draw Distance

For those of you who have a machine capable of making whatever works, we recommend this mod that increases the drawing distance of the game. His performance impactAlthough minimal, it is enough to slow down any medium resource system.

Nitpicker’s Patch



Imagen: CHC / Nexus Mods

Sometimes there is the situation that the developer studio leaves certain details that do not get to polish as sword sheaths colliding with structures or objects that disappear in the distance. That’s what Nitpicker’s Patch is for, which correct these errors, an essential mod for anyone who looks at games with a magnifying glass.

High Quality Faces

Like the mod above, some details are not overlooked for those with a clinical eye, and the face of the NPCs loses some resolution outside of the cut-scenes, so High Quality Faces improve quality of all of them. The best is that does not consume resourcessimply sharpens faces.

VGX Lighting Mod





Want to replicate the lighting and look of the game to simulate that first VGX trailer from 2013? This is your mod. Like Super Turbo Lighting, this mod all it does is rescue that artistic section without adding or modifying anything. The most remarkable thing is that the VGX Lighting Mod was created without using other base mods, so the look is much more spectacular.

Improved Sign effects





The modders they have no limit when a game gives you a thousand and one options. Geralt’s signals — those little spells he uses in combat or to extract information from people — can be even more impressive with Improved Sign effects.

Immersion Mods

Immersive Cam

In relation to the previous mod that recreates the first trailer of Geralt’s adventure, we have the Immersive Cam mod that replicates the expansive trailer from E3 2014 with a camera closest to the character. Of course, if you do not like the game camera and the one that this mod has predefined, you can always customize the settings from the mod’s .ini file.

Fast Travel from Anywhere

Is there anything more tedious than searching for fast travel spots in The Witcher 3? The truth is that they are placed that way to encourage exploration by the player, but when we play a second time, it may become a little slower than we would like. This mod simply adds the option to travel from anywhere, as simple as that.

Random Encounters

Random Encounters adds a higher frequency to the clashes that we find randomly throughout the game, whether it is traveling through its beautiful meadows or its claustrophobic cities. The fighting does not add anything new, but it does confront us with more difficult and rare creatures like, for example, the Griffins, whose frequency of appearance in the game is limited to small missions.

Better Trophies





And what happens when we finish off those beasts? Forever we can load their heads on the back of Sardinilla like that E3 movie preview called “Killing Monsters.” In total, this mod adds nothing less than more than 30 trophies that we can obtain by killing these creatures and, in addition, they will give us benefits as more resistance or it will increase the damage of the signals.

More Blood

The world created by Andrzej Sapkowski is wide and deep, but also of a rawness and unimaginable violence. Everything in the world of The Witcher can kill you, and the carnage we create as Geralt of Rivia can be even bloodier with this mod.

Over 9000 – Weight limit mod

Over 9000 is one of those mods that offer too many aids to the player, but they do not entirely modify the game experience either. In this case, this mod us will save headaches with the objects that we will load in our inventory increasing the size of this to 9,000.

Critical Slow Motion Combat Mod

The fights in which Geralt is the protagonist are bloody, but also spectacular. If we are fans of Zack Snyder or just want to add a more degree of drama to the game, we can always use this mod that adds a slow motion when we execute a deadly attack on our enemy. As a warning we anticipate that Critical Slow Motion Combat Mod works better with human enemies and with anthropomorphic beasts.

PhotoMode 2inOne for Debug Console Enabler





In 2015, adding a photo mode to all video games had not yet become a fad, but the spectacular world of The Witcher 3 was crying out for take snapshots beyond taking a screenshot in our system.

Lore-friendly Witchers





If you are followers of The Witcher franchise in the video game, it is very likely that you realized the change that Geralt underwent in terms of his appearance. If we look at the lore of the books, the character was not a fan of beards because of the lice, and his appearance was whiter and his eyes were yellowish. That’s what Lore-friendly Witchers is for, which offers an aspect more in keeping with the reality of the character.

Jump in Shallow Water

There’s a laughable detail in the world of The Witcher 3, and although Geralt is a seasoned fighter, agile and deadly, he cannot jump in shallow waters. There is a certain barrier of disbelief that the CD Projekt game jumps, but the inability to perform a jump Although the water only reaches your ankles, it is a curious decision. With this mod all problems are avoided.

Friendly HUD

The video game has a serious problem when it comes to displaying information to the player without having an abusive interface. In this case, the work of the Poles is unquestionable, but for those who want a much more minimalist interface, Friendly HUD is your mod.

Armor Mods

Geralt Cloak



Image: Monkey / Nexus Mods

One of the things that players missed once the game was released was that we couldn’t get hold of Geralt’s cape in the “Killing Monsters” trailer. This mod adds just that, the layer as a cosmetic item more although with certain limitations: does not have movement physics —So in the horse it will go through the saddle— and having the crossbow on the back, it goes through the cape.

More Robes

One of the best mods in terms of content is the one made by the user ScoutBr0. More Robes was not originally available through Nexus Mods, but it has already been included and is fully updated. This mod adds nothing less than 56 new cosmetic items And it is compatible with all game DLCs, New Game + mode and each item has its own icons. A true must for the players.

AutoLoot

Along with the impossibility of making fast trips wherever we want, another problem of this type of RPG is the loot of the game. It is not tedious in itself, but when we have to search each of the corpses that Geralt leaves behind, it is. AutoLoot automatically collects all items Let enemies, both human and beast, leave.

Witcher 2 Gear

The iconic armor from the second title from The Witcher, Assassins of Kings, is impossible to obtain in the third installment. Geralt’s original outfit is more than impressive, but for those of you who want to maintain consistency between the two installments, the Witcher 2 Gear mod replace various secondary armor by those of the second title.

All NPC Scabbards



Image: eguitar01 / Nexus Mods

We ended up with another one of those mods that may not be important to the average player, but many of us have asked ourselves, ¿why don’t NPCs have sheaths on their swords? It would be logical to avoid rust or bumps, and All NPC Scabbards add just that, sword sheaths for all of them. Of course, eguitar01 —author of this mod— has maintained consistency and all these scabbards match the type of soldier and armor they wear.