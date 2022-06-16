The best website to learn sign language: completely free and with access to different languages

Sign language is the language that is made through gestures so that communication can be carried out with people who have hearing disabilities. On many occasions it has been possible to see the use of this language by the street or on television itself, and you may have become curious to learn it. That is why we have found a website that is focused precisely on giving visibility to this language and that anyone can learn it in several languages: Spread The Sign.

The European Center for Sign Languages ​​has created this page which is in continuous development. It bundles the transcription of words and phrases into many different languages ​​in sign language format. Specifically, it has more than 400,000 signs and it is a non-profit project.

A dictionary that is open to multiple languages

As we have mentioned, this website can be considered a great dictionary that allows you to transcribe a word from another language to how it would be said in sign language. That is why, when entering the web, there are different sections at the top. By default, it will be active. Search. In this there is a box at the top where you can enter different words such as House, Yellow or Horse.





Likewise, it is also important to select the language you want to transcribe in the upper right corner. This is because, of course, the same word is not said the same in different parts of the world. A large list with many different languages ​​is integrated, not limited only to Europeans, since Hindi, Urdu or Japanese also stand out.

When searching for a specific word, it appears a video where an interpreter shows how to place the hands to represent her. Likewise, at the bottom of the video a direct access is added to know how the same word is said in other languages ​​and to the left a list with several words that are related.





But in case you are not sure what to look for, and you simply want to learn at the top, you will find categories. A large list of fully classified words is added here. In this way you will be able to visualize the one about which you are curious or within a specific theme that may be useful to you.

And finally, there is a dactyl alphabet. This is available in different languages ​​and allows you to have access to all the vowels and consonants to clearly know how they are said in sign language. In this way they have all the tools so that you can communicate with anyone through this language and completely free.