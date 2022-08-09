The best websites to learn languages ​​for free

The fact that learning languages ​​is useful and necessary is no secret. It serves to open professional doors, travel more easily and to better understand other cultures. With the arrival of the Internet, the options for learning languages ​​increased, as well as the number of languages ​​that we have access to from our own home.





Much of the online offer that we have available is paid, but there are also applications and websites to learn languages ​​for free or that offer both paid and free services. Here we make a list of what you can find on the Internet, web pages to learn languages ​​(and not only English) and that you have free learning options:

Duolingo





Duolingo is a very popular tool, because it offers entertaining courses, is available on the mobile app and also on the web through your browser, and has a wide variety of languages, all free. If you speak Spanish you have the opportunity to learn English, French, Italian, Portuguese, German, Catalan, Guarani, Esperanto, Russian and Swedish.

We say if you speak Spanish, because if your main language is another, the offer varies and if you want to learn Arabic or Japanese you can do it through the website for English speakers (if you already speak English, you have more languages ​​on offer). It is studied through activities and games.

Lyrics Training





Lyrics Training is a very original website since you learn languages ​​by listening to music. It is perfect for music lovers and in general very useful for learning a language in your spare time. You have a wide variety of languages ​​beyond the typical English, French or German.

There is Japanese, Turkish, Polish or Swedish, among others. It is presented as a game where you must choose four levels (between beginner and expert). Later you have songs in the language chosen and your task will be to fill in words in a text with incomplete song lyrics.

Busuu





Busuu. In its beginnings it was created only as a mobile application, but there is already a web page. You can study English, French, Italian, Arabic or Portuguese among others. They recommend that you dedicate 10 minutes a day to your study, although you can decide that it is more. You can pay to have a personalized study plan or it can be free without this option.

When you want to learn a word, it comes to you with a video that pronounces that word. As soon as you access you have several lessons to choose from. If you already have some knowledge, you can opt for more advanced lessons. There are forums with people who are also learning, with whom to interact.

Memrise





Memrise only it is free in its most basic functions and the web is limited, compared to the app that offers more content. Its more advanced content is paid. You start from the beginning. For example, if your interest is Arabic, you will start by learning the alphabet and how each letter is pronounced and written. Therefore, if you have an intermediate or more advanced level of a language, this is not your app.

If you want learn from the base then it is your website, because you will have a good base with this website. First he teaches you sounds and then he gives you exercises to see if you already know what you have learned and can continue advancing. It also has more options in the form of an app than on the web, created just for you to know how this tool works and to see if it is the method that interests you.

Lingualia. Esta only gives the opportunity to learn Spanish or English. But it has several advantages. On the one hand, you can create a personalized plan of your learning.





You must indicate how many hours you want to dedicate to the week and what are your priorities: find a job, pass exams, travel and communicate with new people or understand movies and songs, among others. When you start, it offers you words, with definitions, the pronunciation in an audio and contextualizes that word in a sentence.

Lingokids





The great feature of Lingokids is that it is a website for girls and boys. Most of its offer is paid but yes, it has free resources available so that little ones can learn English. You learn through games. And there are also videos, files, audiobooks or songs.

Another of its particular resources is that offers printable activities and exercises to work on them on paper.

Open Culture





OpenCulture. As a culmination to all those mentioned, we have “Open Culture”, which was founded in 2006 and currently has the opportunity to learn 48 languages ​​for free. Both those that are now used as historical languages ​​such as ancient Greek or Latin. More than offering its own courses, what it does is collect on a website the options that we have available to learn the language that interests us from among the almost fifty available.

In other words, if, for example, your interest is to learn the Serbo-Croatian (or Bosnian) language, it offers you a link to the website of the Foreign Service Institute Serbo-Croatian Basic Institute. So, is a compilation that collects web pages of the world where to find the resources that you have available to know the language that you most want to learn.

Cover image VIA| Nick Fewings