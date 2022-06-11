The best WhatsApp features released in 2022 and that you may not know

The WhatsApp messaging application brings us surprises from time to time that improve the user experience.





While we wait for the following new features that have been leaked such as that you will be able to recover a deleted message or edit an already sent message, we are going to review the best functions that have arrived in 2022.

WHATSAPP Tricks and tips to HIDE YOURSELF TO THE MAXIMUM and maintain your PRIVACY

1. Sending files of 2 GB

Until a few weeks ago, there was a 100 MB limitation on sending files, but this limit has been increased to 2 GB, and is already spreading throughout the community, as we have been able to prove.

It should be noted as a difference that this is a feature that is still found exclusively in mobile WhatsApp. At the moment it has not been moved to the application available on Windows or macOS. That yes, it manages to realize faster shipping than its great rival, Telegram.

2. Reaction to messages





At the beginning of May, Mark Zuckerberg announced on his Facebook profile that WhatsApp is launching new reactions to messages. Now if you’re talking to someone you can just react to what he tells youinstead of replying.

The reactions available now are: the finger to indicate OK, a heart, crying face of laughter, frightened face, sadness and hands together to indicate gratitude. The leader of the Meta empire has said that more reactions will be coming soon. And this feature is also available in the PC versions.

3. Groups with more people

In May, the messaging application announced that the maximum number of participants in WhatsApp groups doubles, going from 256 members to 512.

4. Play audios in the background





When you are listening to an audio and you go to other chats within WhatsApp, above keeps the tool that tells you how the audio is going and that also allows you to pause it.

So you can listen to your audios while you do other things within the app.

5. Review and continue recording an audio

Another of the outstanding novelties in WhatsApp is the possibility of pausing the audio recording and listening to what we have said in it. This is applied with a change in the interface of this section, being able to go backwards or forwards, and even continue with the recording after having paused it to check the audio.