the best whim to end the year in style

We are ending the year 2021. 365 days that we hope you have spent in the best possible way and enjoyed this hobby that we are so passionate about: the videogames. However, despite the continuous promotions of free games from GOG and the Epic Games Store, or the Ubisoft sales, we may have been left with the thorn and we want to get some more title before the end of the year.

For this reason and as an excuse to give ourselves a new whim, we bring you 15 games for less than 15 euros each. Obviously and being a varied selection, each title will be different from the previous one. That is, we do not group by genre or theme, we simply give you a good selection of 15 games that we recommend. Time to get the wallet one last time this year.

Editor’s Note: There are some absences on this list. In order not to repeat ourselves a lot, we have decided to select games without repeating ourselves too much, so we recommend the other Shopping Guides to get more offers

Games for less than 10 euros





Metro Exodus by 9,89 euros (previous price of 29.99 euros)

(previous price of 29.99 euros) DOOM Eternal por 9,99 euros (previous price of 19.99 euros)

(previous price of 19.99 euros) Star Wars: Battlefront 2 por 5,99 euros (old price 39.99 euros)

(old price 39.99 euros) Hollow Knight por 7,49 euros (previous price of 14.99 euros)

(previous price of 14.99 euros) Bioshock Infinite por 7,49 euros (previous price of 29.99 euros)

(previous price of 29.99 euros) A Plague Tale: Innocence por 9,99 euros (old price 39.99 euros)

Games between 10 and 15 euros




