The Betty Broderick Story’ Falls Into a True-Crime Trap (Column) – Variety

“Soiled John,” the 2018 Bravo restricted collection, was set as much as shock its viewers, nevertheless it had extra on its thoughts, too. Connie Britton, taking part in a girl systematically alienated from the world round her by a vexingly charming lover (Eric Bana), successfully depicted the method by which a individual loses themself, and loses grip on actuality. It was, sure, ripped from the headlines — primarily based upon a narrative podcast of the identical title — however there was one thing overarching and elemental there, too.

Which is why its follow-up collection on USA, about a girl who was convicted of killing her ex-husband and his new spouse, is so shocking. The puzzlingly titled “Soiled John: The Betty Broderick Story,” launching June 2, retains its predecessor’s dedication to depicting feminine vulnerability and power underneath stress by a compelling lead efficiency. But it surely places the star at its middle, Amanda Peet, by a spin cycle of reversals, depicting Betty Broderick first as monomaniacally obsessed along with her ex-husband, then as having been pushed to this seeming insanity by his mistreatment of her, then overdoing it once more, then revealed to have been proper all alongside, and so forth. This present borrows sure actual info — like Broderick’s having supported her husband by a medical diploma and a regulation diploma earlier than he spurned her — and imagines others in what’s perpetually the least flattering, most broadly emote-worthy mild, with Jeff Perry of “Scandal” explaining in court docket why girls snap after every of her worst offenses. Peet is completed up in exaggerated 1980s drag, much less to situate us in time than to make this story really feel extra outlandish than its info, already startling, benefit. In the event you ever wished to see Amanda Peet weeping whereas erratically driving a automotive in an Easter Bunny costume, your time has come.

Peet offers her all to a function that doesn’t reply in sort. The drawback, right here, could also be that the Betty Broderick story — beforehand dropped at TV in “A Lady Scorned: The Betty Broderick Story,” which bought Meredith Baxter an Emmy nomination in 1992 — is each outsized and small. It offers ample alternative for Peet to decry the methods by which Christian Slater’s character mistreats her, nevertheless it additionally type of begins and ends there. The bigger level, maybe, is that marriage makes monsters of us all, however the method of Peet’s coming into her rage — particularly that it occurs onscreen earlier than we see the flashbacks explaining, at exhaustive size, why — is so grand as to exclude us. Britton’s gradual slip away was one thing we might observe, and see ourselves in; Peet’s dialed-up depth exists merely to doc that one thing past perception as soon as actually occurred to a girl named Betty Broderick.

The present growth in true-crime tales — each documentary and scripted diversifications — too usually falls prey to this tendency to prioritize emphasis over empathy. Contemplate, say, “Tiger King,” Netflix’s documentary collection by which the odd circumstances and preoccupations of the topics turns them into characters, and two-dimensional ones at that. HBO’s “McMillions,” earlier this 12 months, was not content material to dwell on this planet of the true, and so staged purposefully phony re-enactments, as if to make a level, that its gamers had been comically inept losers, that the story truly didn’t bear out. Exceptions to this tendency in direction of exaggerated goofs on the subject material — final 12 months’s “When They See Us,” as an illustration, or, overlaying a story of much less significance, the primary “Soiled John” — lengthen outwards past their tales’ quick specifics with a broad concept of the world. A lot true crime, although, seeks to not attain out however draw viewers in; it’s a slender, hole victory for work that attracts its cost merely from the truth that issues actually occurred, that the world is a loopy place.

Which is the strangest factor of all about “Soiled John: The Betty Broderick Story” — that what occurred to her isn’t unusual, in any respect, actually. An individual trapped by their very own insecurity, or misused by a romantic accomplice, or misplaced within the labyrinth of their very own rage is grindingly, painfully the stuff of life, and would appear to supply infinite alternatives to attach with us, to say — properly, something, however one thing. Merely declaring that it occurred and tossing some goofy costuming on prime isn’t sufficient. Certainly, it erodes the potential of seeing Betty Broderick or Carole Baskin or whomever as actual, not merely true. Broderick continues to be in jail; she was most just lately denied parole in 2017. Studying this after I watched the total restricted collection was startling; it had been simple to imagine, all through, that her existence and mine ran parallel, that I might spend a collection reacting to her with shock however by no means recognition.