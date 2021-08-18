The Bhoot Police Trailer Will Make You Giggle And Scream At The Identical Time

Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez superstar in a horror-comedy known as Bhoot Police which offers with two ghostbusters who need to fight their ideals and a daunting demon on the similar time. Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor are the ghostbuster duo who make a really perfect workforce however are as other as may also be. Whilst Saif doesn’t consider in ghosts and handiest sees his abilities as some way of making a living and flirting with girls, Arjun Kapoor believes another way.

Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez sign up for them in an journey that may exchange all their lives. Bhoot Police is directed by way of Pavan Kirpalani and can be streaming on a number one OTT platform from September 17 this yr. The trailer presentations the 4 adventurers struggling with a cussed, bad witch-demon hybrid that has terrorised a state and its other people. As of writing this newsletter, the trailer already has 246,000 perspectives and 23,000 likes.

Watch the trailer for Bhoot Police under:

