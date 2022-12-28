The Biden family will take an end-of-year vacation in the Caribbean

After the approval of the emergency in New York, Biden will take a few days of vacation in the Caribbean. (Reuters)

The American President, Joe Bidenand the first lady, Jill, left the cold of Washington and headed for the warm United States Virgin Islandswhere they will celebrate the arrival of the new Year along with the rest of his family.

Biden and his wife left the White House past 6:30 p.m. local time and got on the Marine One presidential helicopterin which they will move to the base militar Andrewsin the state of Maryland and outside of Washington.

From there, they will travel directly to Saint Crossthe largest territory of the US Virgin Islands, in the Caribbean.

According to the White House, the Bidens plan to celebrate New Year’s Eve and New Years with the rest of their family in the Virgin Islands and will return to the White House on January 2.

The Bidens have gone to virgin islands on vacation during the Christmas holidays almost every year since 2008, including the period in which the current president served as vice president con Barack Obama (2009-2017).

Despite the fact that traveling to the Virgin Islands is customary in the family, the president and the first lady broke with that tradition and they spent their holidays in Delawarethe state in which Biden grew up and which he represented in the United States Senate for 36 years.

Both last year and this year, the Bidens have gone on vacation after Christmas Eve and Christmasfestivities that have passed in the White House.

Biden was criticized by the presenters of Fox News for being “ready to have a good time” as Americans brave the blizzard.

Before leaving on vacation, the US president approved the emergency declaration for the state of new yorkthe most affected by the storm elliotto facilitate the federal aid necessary to alleviate its effects and care for those affected, the White House reported in a statement.

With this statement the Biden Administration approves federal aid to state government and the locals to face the consequences of this severe storm that has caused the death of at least fifty people throughout the country, 31 of them in the state of NY.

The president thus authorized the Department of the Interior Yet the Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to coordinate the actions that are necessary to face this situation and “alleviate the adversity and suffering” caused by the temporal.

USA trying to recover from the ravages caused by the arctic front who has taken the lives of more than 50 personashalf in the Buffalo, New York area.

The storm elliotdescribed as “once in a generation” by the National Metereological Service (NWS), has caused frigid temperatures from the Great Lakes, near Canada, to the Rio Grande (also called Rio Grande), on the border with Mexico.

Las heavy snowfall and the hurricane force winds They have left thousands of people trapped in their homes and on the roads, thousands of passengers stranded on Christmas Eve due to the cancellation of flights and thousands of homes without electricity due to the collapse of the electrical infrastructure.

(With information from EFE)

