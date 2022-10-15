The Biden White House and the new bipolar world

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden speaks virtually with Chinese leader Xi Jinping from the White House in Washington, United States, November 15, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo/File Photo

Almost two years into his term, the administration of President Biden unveiled the new US National Security Strategy. In the next lines we will try to make a brief summary and analysis of it, but before starting it is worth highlighting some aspects that cross all its pages.

The current White House not only takes Trump’s 2016 premise of placing China as the main strategic rival of the US in the coming decades, but emphasizes it even more. In other words, it is already a state policy that will not depend on the change of parties and leadership.

The second is place Russia as a power on a regional scale rather than a global one and classify it as a threat to short- and medium-term stability. In other words, the world is advancing steadily towards a new bipolarism between the US and China and not towards multipolarism. From now on the implications are and will be substantive and profound for the foreign policies of all countries and from now on for the fragile and battered Argentina.

Having said that, let’s go to the beginning of this document that shows us in black and white how the American power sees the world. In the first place, it defines the current international system as uncertain and marked by serious challenges such as pandemics, inflation, more and more accelerated climate change, and the return of military strategic bids between the great powers. To this end, Washington will seek to strengthen and expand cooperation with traditional and new allies, as well as give international institutions a central and active role.

Throughout the document, the vitality of the Indo-Pacific zone is underlined. and the importance of articulating and increasing military, economic and diplomatic cooperation with India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, etc. and between them and the European NATO countries. Therefore, the central task of American power is to lead this new network of countries. With the objective set on China, which is described as the main competitor and challenger of the American primacy. Even so, the intention at all times is and will be to manage this bid with prudence and responsibility. Betting on finding spaces for cooperation with Beijing on issues such as climate change, pandemic, financial crises, free trade, terrorism, etc.

Something notable at this point is how they refer, more often than not, to the Chinese Columnist Party or CCP as the source of the threat and not to China. When talking about Russia, the emphasis is not on Putin but on the country. Unlike what happens with the Chinese case. The post-Cold War period or unipolarity of the US is seen as ended and replaced by large-scale geopolitical bickering between the US and the CCP and to a lesser extent with Russia. This new emergence of Realpolitik should not be interpreted as a lesser importance of the aforementioned transnational issues. Both boards coexist and feed each other. An intricate game of power where the crudest and most traditional skills are combined with the need to coordinate and cooperate.

In the pages of the Strategy, it is made very clear that Washington assumes itself as the leader of the world and does not intend to give up an inch of that position. The polarization and sharp debates that have existed in American political life in recent years are evaluated as an example of the plurality of ideas and freedom in the United States. Adding that if authoritarian rivals believe this weakens or distracts American power, they are dead wrong. Nothing gives the Nation more strength than its democracy, institutions and the bid for power within the Constitution.

Both the CCP and Russia believe that democracies are weak and will become weaker. The document qualifies Moscow as an immediate threat to an open international order, but without the capabilities to change it. Yes China, which is and will be committed to doing so in the short, medium and long term. The US does not want a new Cold War and will be open to dialogue at all times. But not for a moment will he hesitate to defend his vital interests and values ​​with all his instruments of power. For this, it relies on its great economic, military, technological power and human resources. All of them fields where the maximum amount of possible resources will be placed.

Innovation, private initiative and macroeconomic health are pillars to continue leading the world and prevent the advance of the PCCH and its authoritarian power project. Globalization and interdependence should not be feared, but it is essential that they be well and prudently managed.

A special section is dedicated to military power, where it is emphasized that the US will continue to be the largest war machine in the world. Although, the use of force will be the last alternative and after exhausting diplomacy and dialogue. The armed instrument will be used against clear and achievable objectives. The nuclear and conventional dissuasion against the aggressiveness of the CCP will be clear and forceful.

By 2030, Washington will have to deal with two large and modern nuclear arsenals. Russian and Chinese respectively. For this very reason, the Pentagon’s atomic weapons and launch vectors will be extensively modernized.

The growing rapprochement of the CCP with Russia to confront and condition the US and the free world should not make us lose sight of the fact that the challenge they represent are substantially different and that different weight and power must be clearly understood. Beijing is the only real and capable competitor. It is possible to coexist with China in a peaceful manner and with spaces for coordination and cooperation. That should not be understood by the CCP as fear and weakness. There is a window of opportunity of about 10 years to find out if he succeeds or if he will go towards a raw and tough rivalry without nuances.

Having concluded this brief review, it can only be stated that for the gray matter of US strategic thinking, the war in Ukraine and the almost weekly nuclear threats from Moscow do not take away the focus of attention on the hegemonic competition between the US and China or PCCH. how you prefer to say the document in question.

At this point it is opportune to review the work of G. Allison, an outstanding specialist in International Relations and International Security from Harvard. In his 2015 essay called The Thucydides Trap, he lists and analyzes 16 such disputes over the last 500 years. Of these, 12 ended in war and only 4 in a peaceful way. A statistical fact of weight to take very seriously the need to assume with prudence and intelligence the strategies to be developed in the coming years.

KEEP READING:

The third China of Xi Jinping and the new nationalism

A new international architecture, the foreign policy that the United States needs