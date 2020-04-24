The Big Bang Principle: 10 Behind The Scenes Facts About The CBS Series

Throughout its spectacular 12-season run on CBS, The Big Bang Principle was one of the profitable sitcoms not solely in its time, but additionally within the historical past of the format. Tens of millions of individuals fell in love with Sheldon, Leonard, Penny, and the remainder of the forged over time, and had been unhappy to see the lovable scientists name it a day in Could 2019. With the present being off the air for a 12 months now, what higher time to check out a number of the most attention-grabbing behind the scenes information.