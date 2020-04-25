The Big Bang Theory’s Jim Parsons Spent Hours In Makeup For Unrecognizable New Netflix Role

It seems like Jim Parsons loved taking over a personality that allowed him to rework bodily. It reportedly required him to spend so much of time within the make-up chair to vary his look — two-and-a-half hours. Followers acquired their first take a look at Parsons as Willson in a primary take a look at the Netflix collection earlier this month. You will get a reasonably nice take a look at his full transformation within the trailer for Hollywood under: