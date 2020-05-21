The Big Bang Theory’s Kaley Cuoco Pays Tribute To The Show One Year After The Series Finale

Depart a Remark
Sure, it’s powerful to imagine, however it’s no much less correct that it has already been a yr since The Big Bang Concept signed off after 12 seasons and greater than a decade on the air. Series star, Kaley Cuoco, who performed Penny throughout all of that point, didn’t let the event go unnoticed on social media.
Kaley Cuoco has moved on for the reason that CBS comedy wrapped. She is ready to star in HBO Max’s upcoming thriller drama, The Flight Attendant. Regardless, she discovered time to pay tribute to the present that helped her profession thrive. The actress, who was extremely emotional as The Big Bang Concept drew to an finish, made a poignant submit commemorating the anniversary on Instagram. Test it out:
Based on Kaley Cuoco’s submit, she remains to be getting questions on The Big Bang Concept. It is a not totally stunning improvement, when you think about the magnitude of affection for the long-running sitcom. I’d suspect that extra questions are headed Cuoco’s method because the present’s future continues to look vivid since ending its CBS run.
Following a streaming deal reportedly exceeding $1 billion (sure, billion), The Big Bang Concept is heading to HBO Max. So, there’s nonetheless an opportunity for individuals who might need missed it the primary time to meet up with Kaley Cuoco’s Penny and her fellow solid of characters. It’s spectacular to ponder how lengthy The Big Bang Concept may be capable to achieve new followers.
Kaley Cuoco and her co-stars have landed new initiatives that can maintain them on the display for some time. However, a yr later, a second spinoff has but to maneuver ahead, as a result of creator Chuck Lorre would not simply need to “chase cash” and work on an thought even when it is not proper. Within the meantime, the Sheldon-centric spinoff, Younger Sheldon, continues to carry the torch The Big Bang Concept handed on when it ended.
Regardless of Lorre’s ideas that the unique pilot was a “mess,” The Big Bang Concept managed to energy previous that adversity. Kaley Cuoco and firm had been subsequently blessed with a long-running sequence that got here to a detailed with a cheerful ending for Cuoco’s Penny and her husband, Leonard. The couple was anticipating their first baby when the sequence wrapped.
In the event you thought that was massive, think about that The Big Bang Concept was not the one sequence to finish the week that it went off the air. Popular culture phenomenon Sport of Thrones additionally got here to a detailed, main The Big Bang Theory’s showrunner to jokingly examine the sequence’ finales.
Fortunately for the CBS sequence, it got here to an finish far much less controversially than Sport of Thrones’ divisive exit. Hopefully, that easy finale has led to the solid remaining shut mates a yr later, though Jim Parsons as soon as contemplated whether or not they would or not.
The Big Bang Concept is heading to streaming with its full twelve season run of nerdy friendship able to go, and followers of the solid have their new initiatives to sit up for, together with Kaley Cuoco’s thrilling new sequence at The Big Bang Theory’s upcoming residence. Whereas the present is missed, a yr off the air appears good on the sitcom.
The Big Bang Concept will probably be streaming on HBO Max throughout 2020. Whilst you look ahead to Kaley Cuoco’s upcoming drama, The Flight Attendant, try this summer time’s premieres.
