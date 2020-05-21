The Big Bang Theory’s Kaley Cuoco Pays Tribute To The Show One Year After The Series Finale

View this submit on Instagram

A yr in the past right now we aired our BBT sequence finale .. individuals ask me each day, was it onerous to maneuver on? Was I unhappy? Completely happy? How may I do the rest after? How wouldn’t it examine? Do I miss it? The reality is , the present modified my life in 100 alternative ways and regardless of the place my profession takes me, I’ll all the time owe it to this present and the brains behind it. “Always remember the place you got here from, and by no means take your eyes off the place you’re heading” ????????