The Big Bang Theory’s Kunal Nayyar Just Landed His First Post-Raj TV Role

This marks the very first TV function that Kunal Nayyar will probably be taking after bidding farewell to The Big Bang Concept and his beloved character Raj. On condition that Raj hadn’t ended the present with the identical relationship standing as the opposite characters, many followers hoped that the character would get his personal spinoff, however Nayyar needed to step out and stretch his performing muscular tissues outdoors of community comedy for his post-Big Bang profession. Followers additionally hoped he would possibly land some type of TV or film challenge with an idol of his, Kal Penn, however perhaps that’ll come sooner or later. You possibly can catch Nayyar within the upcoming Trolls World Tour characteristic, although!