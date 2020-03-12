The Big Bang Theory’s Kunal Nayyar Just Landed His First Post-Raj TV Role

Depart a Remark
After spending twelve years one the preferred community comedies of the trendy TV period, The Big Bang Concept vet Kunal Nayyar is ready to hitch a TV sequence that does not contain comedian e-book fandom, Wil Wheaton, or the phrase “bazinga.” Not less than, that is what I am assuming, primarily based on what’s been revealed to date. Nayyar has joined the brand new Apple TV+ thriller Suspicion, which boasts the all the time glorious Uma Thurman as its lead star.
Primarily based on the acclaimed and award-winning Israeli sequence False Flag, created by Amit Cohen and Maria Feldman, Apple TV+’s Suspicion is a fast-paced thriller that facilities on the aftermath of a kidnapping. Uma Thurman will play a distinguished American businesswoman whose 21-year-old son Leo will get kidnapped from a big and lavish lodge in the midst of New York.
The kidnapping is captured on video, which works viral throughout the web as 4 British hotel-goers are singled out because the prime suspects. The thriller right here, although, is whether or not the suspects are responsible of the kidnapping, or in the event that they themselves had been merely victims of unlucky circumstances. (The odds appear robust that somebody is responsible, proper?)
Right now, sadly, no additional info has been revealed about who Kunal Nayyar will probably be enjoying for Suspicion. It is definitely doable that he might be portraying one of many British suspects, or he may be enjoying a lodge worker or authority determine. What could be simply assumed, although, is that the function will not web Nayyar the identical high-dollar paychecks as his former gig did.
Suspicion has a fairly stocked solid at this level, with Kunal Nayyar and Uma Thurman being joined by The People‘ Noah Emmerich, Krypton‘s Georgina Campbell, Brokers of S.H.I.E.L.D.‘s Elizabeth Henstridge, Scorpion‘s Elyes Gabel and The Tunnel‘s Angel Coulby. Not a foul lineup within the slightest, with plenty of heavy-hitters concerned.
The expertise extends to behind the digicam, as effectively, with The Man within the Excessive Citadel author/producer Rob Williams on board because the showrunner. Williams additionally penned an episode of Killing Eve and created final 12 months’s thriller The Sufferer. He’ll additionally function an government producer together with longtime TV author and producer Chris Lengthy, who has labored on every thing from Legal Minds to Smallville to Gilmore Ladies to Apple TV+’s upcoming Wonderful Tales anthology. Additionally signed on as a producer will probably be Darin McLeod, who served in an analogous capability for HBO’s Watchmen TV present.
This marks the very first TV function that Kunal Nayyar will probably be taking after bidding farewell to The Big Bang Concept and his beloved character Raj. On condition that Raj hadn’t ended the present with the identical relationship standing as the opposite characters, many followers hoped that the character would get his personal spinoff, however Nayyar needed to step out and stretch his performing muscular tissues outdoors of community comedy for his post-Big Bang profession. Followers additionally hoped he would possibly land some type of TV or film challenge with an idol of his, Kal Penn, however perhaps that’ll come sooner or later. You possibly can catch Nayyar within the upcoming Trolls World Tour characteristic, although!
Contemplating Suspicion was solely simply ordered to sequence, Kunal Nayyar followers will probably be ready some time to see the actor again in motion on the small display for Apple TV+. Within the meantime, keep in mind that The Big Bang Concept episodes will lastly be out there to stream when HBO Max goes reside in Could.
