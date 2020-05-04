The Big Flower Fight drops magical first look trailer

With this 12 months’s Love Island cancelled, and Bake Off and Strictly but to be confirmed, we’re relieved that Netflix is serving up a actuality competitors present to get us hooked. The Big Flower Fight sees 10 groups of two battling it out to create large floral sculptures based mostly on weekly themes, and appears set to be the following huge factor.

We’ve been wanting ahead to it for the reason that present was introduced, however now the trailer is out and we’re extra excited than we ever thought we could possibly be about massive backyard installations.

The trailer is the first time we’ve seen any footage from the present, and it’s our first glimpse of the contestants too, who’re working round ‘stress planting’ underneath time strain. They’re all amateurs, but when the sculptures within the trailer are something to go by, they’re ridiculously proficient!

We noticed all types of sculptures, from animals, to bugs, birds, individuals and garments all made out of flowers – we wrestle to maintain the spider plant on our desk alive, so we’re past impressed!

We additionally noticed hosts Vic Reeves and Natasia Demetriou in motion for the first time, revealing that every week one crew shall be named Finest in Bloom whereas one other shall be despatched “to the compost heap”.

The present solely has one common decide, Kristen Griffith-VanderYacht, who shall be joined by a visitor decide every week. The trailer sees him channelling Craig Revel Horwood vibes when he says: “I requested for character, I didn’t ask for sloppy…” Eek!

We will’t wait to see extra when the collection drops later this month.

The Big Flower Fight begins on Netflix on Monday 18th Might. To see what else is on, take a look at our TV Information.