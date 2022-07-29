The “big plans” for Michael Schumacher: his family prepares a new life in a luxurious mansion in Spain

Michael Schumacher, whose health status is unknown, will be transferred by his family to Mallorca (Photo: Action Images)

It’s been several years in which little is known about the health of Michael Schumacher and his family, especially his wife Corinna, deals with maintaining extreme secrecy. Both she and her children care deeply about him, he has become the center of her life. Therefore, they have decided to find a new destination for the former Formula 1 champion: the sunny Spanish island of Mallorca.

According to the German magazine The ColorfulThe family of Schumacher is doing “big plans” for a new life to begin spain. the wife of Kaiser wants to settle with the family in a large mansion in the elegant town of Port Andratx in the Balearic Islands.

This medium, which will expand its information in the coming days, pointed out that Corinna Schumacher arranged to acquire the property through a company in Ireland. It is a land of 54.315 metros squares which has cost them almost $3 million.

Corinna Schumacher and her daughter Gina María are waiting for the legendary F1 driver (Photo: REUTERS)

The property has been listed as “an absolute rarity in the south west region of Mallorca” due to its large size and proximity to the sea. The family of Schumi plans to add a horse stable, since her daughter Gina Mariaof 25 yearsShe is a great horse riding enthusiast like her mother and they have horses on the other family properties.

The previous owners had originally mugged it near $4 million but they ended up acquiring it for a lower price, since they will have to reform it. It is a property that is added to the properties of Schumacher in Switzerland and the US state of Texas in the large area. “Majorca could become the family’s winter home”reported in the publication made by The Colorful.

Michael Schumacher could be transferred to Mallorca by his family (Photo: EFE)

the health of Michael Schumacher remains a true mystery but everything indicates that this move to Mallorca is to make sure you have the former pilot of Ferrari have the best possible medical care and spend as much time with your family. Rumors of his transfer to the Balearic Islands have surfaced several times in recent years and may finally materialize in the coming months.

After the terrifying ski accident he suffered Schumi In December 2013, just a year after his retirement, the legendary pilot was not seen in public again, nor was much information about his health provided. In his last appearance in public, Corinna Schumacher she burst into tears when she was presented with the North Rhine-Westphalia State Prize for her husband.

