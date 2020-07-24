The Biggest Issues Some Harry Potter Fans Have With The Fantastic Beasts Movies

Depart a Remark
Alright, so the Harry Potter collection is a tricky act to comply with. One thing has to, proper? There’s simply no manner the franchise would finish then and there after the film variations of J.Ok. Rowling’s success grew to become a cultural staple. Thus 2016’s Fantastic Beasts and The place To Discover Them kicked off a brand new period of Wizarding World motion pictures. It is since been adopted up by 2018 sequel Crimes of Grindelwald and the third of 5 deliberate motion pictures is about to start filming shortly.
However through the years, the Fantastic Beasts motion pictures have proved to be a divisive addition to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. There are a selection of followers who’ve some main points with the path the collection of movies has gone down to date. That is with out the point out of the assorted controversies which have surrounded the creator in latest weeks and casting controversies for Johnny Depp’s Grindelwald and Claudia Kim’s Nagini. Let’s discuss by means of what some Harry Potter followers should not keen on about Fantastic Beasts:
Newt Scamander Is A Nice Character However He Is Being Sidelined
One of many central issues Fantastic Beasts has been criticized for is the way it handles its protagonist… or lack thereof. Sure, Eddie Redmayne’s Newt Scamander is the face of the franchise however by the top of the second movie, it doesn’t notably really feel just like the storyline is about him in any respect. Fans love how compelling Newt is, particularly as a result of he’s an unlikely hero who subverts male masculinity and is on the autism spectrum. Many followers are involved about this protagonist drawback. As one columnist explains:
Newt is so underutilized right here that it looks like he’s hardly the protagonist anymore…Future Fantastic Beast motion pictures have to keep in mind that Newt Scamander is the guts and soul of the franchise. On the core of its burgeoning lore and nice world constructing, the Potterverse is held up by its characters. Newt might not be the Chosen One right here, however he’s the hero the wizarding world wants (and deserves). So yeah, simply give us extra Newt Scamander, please. And maybe much less of Nicolas Flamel, who is actually pointless within the movie.
The first film centered on the candy Hufflepuff as he protects his beasts, however the second film is putting him within the background. Producer David Heyman even informed us Newt most likely gained’t be at “the guts of all of them.” The focus is shifting to Credence and Grindelwald. Fans are upset:
That is actually a legitimate concern for followers to have. It does really feel as if the primary movie launched an thrilling character by way of Newt’s light motives to avoid wasting beasts of the wizarding world. Going ahead, the franchise doesn’t appear to be residing as much as the title. The franchise is as an alternative shifting over to concentrate on the famed duel between Grindelwald and Dumbledore. The quote from Heyman is especially regarding to me as a result of a franchise wants focus to succeed. Fans care about Newt Scamander and a focus is being shifted elsewhere.
There’s A Dumbledore And Grindelwald Drawback
Talking of the connection between Grindelwald and Dumbledore the Fantastic Beasts motion pictures are anticipated to delve into throughout the span of the franchise, followers have an issue with this too. Again in 2007, J.Ok. Rowling revealed she “all the time considered Dumbledore as homosexual” and disclosed that he “fell in love” with a nasty wizard named Grindelwald. Years later when it was introduced Grindelwald and Dumbledore had been confirmed to be sharing the display screen in 2018’s Crimes of Grindelwald followers anticipated the story would then discover this relationship between them. However when the film got here out, their storyline was not given an oz of romance and glossed over.
Months after the discharge of Crimes of Grindelwald, J.Ok. Rowling went on to elucidate their “extremely intense,” “passionate… love relationship.” She went on to elucidate how uninterested she is to discover the sexual facet of their relationship as a result of “One by no means is aware of actually what the opposite individual is feeling. You possibly can’t know. You possibly can consider .” In different phrases, followers are simply purported to learn between the strains right here. This has sparked heavy discourse inside the Harry Potter fandom. Try these Twitter responses:
Rowling’s relation with inclusivity has since been amplified after her viral feedback on the transgender group. That apart, there’s credible motive for followers to be nervous about how this side of the franchise is dealt with. Now, its comprehensible that Fantastic Beasts wouldn’t closely lean into the sexual factor of the Dumbledore and Grindelwald relationship, however to date it looks like their connection is being positioned behind so many closed doorways that it might not be a compelling sufficient story for followers to comply with in any respect. However, we’ll should see the way it pans out. There’s extra story to inform.
Fantastic Beasts Conflicts With The Harry Potter Timeline… A Lot
Now let’s get to maybe the largest pet peeve of the Fantastic Beasts franchise to many Harry Potter followers. Regardless of the movies being written by J.Ok. Rowling herself, there’s plenty of evident continuity errors which have ramifications for the remainder of the collection. The greatest offender of Rowling’s timeline error is the Credence twist that related him to the Dumbledores. The lengthy misplaced brother of Albus was 1) by no means talked about and a pair of) doesn’t match up with mamma Dumbledore’s demise in 1899. Fans would possibly let it go if it was simply concerning Credence because it may be a manipulative lie by Grindelwald. However there’s plenty of them.
One other instance is the cameo of Professor McGonagall at Hogwarts in 1927. The books inform us the Hogwarts professor had been educating for 39 years as of the ‘90s, so would she have even been born within the ‘20s? Positive it’s only a element, however it’s troubling followers. As Harry Potter fan web site MuggleNet stated:
At this level, plainly the one approach to reconcile the contradiction of McGonagall’s look in Crimes of Grindelwald with beforehand established canon is to separate the Harry Potter canon from the Fantastic Beasts canon. Nonetheless, this issues me enormously. If Fantastic Beasts isn’t canonically in keeping with Harry Potter, then what does that imply for the higher wizarding world lore?
The inconsistencies don’t cease there for the Fantastic Beasts motion pictures. So far as points go, I believe we’re going three for 3 right here as issues at present stand. Rowling’s consistencies is one other reputable concern. If these motion pictures alienate hardcore followers and confuse informal moviegoers, who precisely are they for?
The collection is coming off the bottom reviewed film set within the Harry Potter world with Crimes of Grindelwald and has some room to develop. Hopefully the franchise can flip itself round on a extra thrilling course when its third film comes out. What are your emotions in regards to the Fantastic Beasts motion pictures all issues thought-about? Are you able to see previous these huge points? Vote in our ballot under and keep tuned right here on CinemaBlend for information on the franchise.
