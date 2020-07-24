The Biggest Issues Some Harry Potter Fans Have With The Fantastic Beasts Movies

There’s A Dumbledore And Grindelwald Drawback

Talking of the connection between Grindelwald and Dumbledore the Fantastic Beasts motion pictures are anticipated to delve into throughout the span of the franchise, followers have an issue with this too. Again in 2007, J.Ok. Rowling revealed she “all the time considered Dumbledore as homosexual” and disclosed that he “fell in love” with a nasty wizard named Grindelwald. Years later when it was introduced Grindelwald and Dumbledore had been confirmed to be sharing the display screen in 2018’s Crimes of Grindelwald followers anticipated the story would then discover this relationship between them. However when the film got here out, their storyline was not given an oz of romance and glossed over.