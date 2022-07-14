The biggest torrent tracker is resurrected after seven years down: it already manages more than two million torrents

In November 2015, at Genbeta we echoed the ‘twilight of BitTorrent trackers’: the then popular Demonii (in fact, the biggest tracker of the time) closed its doors, days after the fall of YIFI and the closure of Popcorntime.io. “Far from being isolated cases, it begins to indicate that we are facing a huge offensive by the film industry against trackers,” we said then.

Demonii was never heard from again for the next seven years… until yesterday his unexpected resurrection was announced.

BitTorrent: what is it and how do torrents work?

How has the return been?

TorrentFreak has contacted its administrator and it turns out that It is not the same person who was in charge of the tracker when it closed 7 years ago. ‘Suni’ — such is his pseudonym — does have a history as administrator of a small torrent website, which he prefers not to name, and which also closed its doors.

Suni discovered that, even after its closure, the domain Demonii.com had remained in the hands of its original owner (the same as YIFI), and decided to contact him in the hope that he would agree to leave it in his hands.

For years, the owner rejected that possibility: “He never said why and I accepted it.” Until one day, after a digital chat between the two about the costs of domains, he changed his mind: “It was like ‘here, it’s yours, let me know when it’s transferred.'”

“While many might argue that the loss of Demonii in 2015 wasn’t a huge deal for the ecosystem, realistically it was; it was one of the most reliable torrent trackers in the world.”

In fact, it was so important to the Torrent ecosystem that many of the torrents still active from that time still had it listed as a tracker… with the result that, few hours after its reappearance, it already manages more than 2 million torrents and is being used by more than 4 million ‘peers’ (downloading users).

Demonii is now based on an OpenTracker installation (just like the original Demonii) currently hosted on two virtual machines running Debian 11 from Docker containers. And, according to Suni, the server is still using only a fraction of its full capacity, so it would be able to handle even more traffic in the future.





The role of trackers

Trackers are a fundamental element of the Torrent ecosystem, by making it easier for users who upload content and those who download it to connect with each other, thus improving the availability of downloads. In fact, they fulfill the same role of ‘phone book’ in the P2P field that DNS has with respect to the entire Internet.

And, although it is true that now decentralized technology already exists that allows replacing the old trackers (PEX or DHT, for example), this class of centralized trackers still have a fundamental role in keeping less popular torrents active.

If you’re wondering if the new Demonii might end up having the same destiny than her previous incarnation, Suni states that she “isn’t doing anything illegal” (since a tracker does not host or monetize copyrighted content) and argues that Demonii’s role is as neutral as that of an ISP or a BitTorrent client, also involved in the download process…

…although yes is open to implementing torrent blacklists if requested by rights holders, as other popular active trackers like OpenTrackr.org have already done.