The Bill And Ted Face The Music Trailer Is A Perfect Blast Of Fun And Nostalgia

Glorious? Or bogus? The jury presently is out on the upcoming sequel Bill and Ted Face the Music, however we’re eagerly awaiting the arrival of our two favourite San Dimas saviors, who’ve been on two memorable adventures. The first official trailer for director Dean Parisot’s comedy simply dropped, so be wonderful to your self and press play on the beneath clip:
Authentic Bill and Ted stars Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter have been circling a doable script for a 3rd film for years. They apparently cooked up a premise with screenwriters Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon that will meet up with the one-time Wyld Stallyns as they now trudge their means by way of maturity. However their promise to jot down a planet-altering rock track stays unfulfilled, and it seems to be just like the boys have some duties to take care of.
There are a couple of key particulars we all know in regards to the film that may be confirmed within the trailer. Bill (Alex Winter) and Ted (Keanu Reeves) have daughters. And their paths are going to cross with a handful of pals they encountered from their earlier two adventures. Most notably? Loss of life (William Sadler), who assisted the boys on their Bogus Journey. Station!
However primarily, from what’s revealed on this brief teaser, Bill and Ted are going to enterprise into the longer term. Which is smart, since their authentic movie took them by way of the previous, so they may cross their end-of-year historical past presentation. They head to the longer term to steal the track that they, themselves, had been supposed to jot down. And they discover out that on some weird timeline, they find yourself wanting like this:
Along with this new trailer, Bill and Ted Face the Music dropped this superb poster, which harkens again to the basic phone sales space that Rufus (George Carlin) used to select up the boys in entrance of the Circle Okay. The coloration scheme on this calls to thoughts Galaxy Quest, additionally directed by Dean Parisot, in order that’s a very good vibe.
And now, the questions come up. Bill and Ted Face the Music is scheduled to open on August 21. And the press launch that we obtained from the distributing studio has that launch date. However the trailer… didn’t. It mentioned Summer season 2020. Why does that matter? As a result of proper now, theaters are closed, however there’s the potential of re-opening. And quickly. May Bill and Ted Face the Music hit that date? We’re optimistic. Keep tuned.
