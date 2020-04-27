The Bill cast reunite via video call to celebrate return of the show

The unique cast of The Bill has (just about) reunited to celebrate the show’s arrival on streaming service UKTV Play.

Chris Ellison (DI Frank Burnside), Mark Wingett (PC Jim Carver), Graham Cole (PC Tony Stamp), Eric Richard (Sgt Bob Cryer) and Trudie Goodwin (WPC June Ackland) mentioned what they’ve been doing throughout the UK lockdown, their experiences filming the show and what a modern-day revival might seem like.

Whereas The Bill has been off the air for nearly a decade now, the bond between the cast stays sturdy, as they joked about Mark Wingett’s trumpet-playing potential and Graham Cole’s gardening.

Ellison mentioned: “It was a stunning cast to be part of as a result of they have been all very pleasant. There have been no stars at The Bill, there have been no egos. It was comfortable household individuals, a cheerful time for all of us.”

In addition they spoke about how The Bill functioned as a profession launchpad for a lot of actors who went on to turn out to be big stars, together with Keira Knightley.

Richard mentioned: “A lot expertise got here by that door. Each episode was a play inside itself, due to this fact you hardly ever had persevering with characters. So, due to this fact, each week you had to have two or three fully contemporary casts.”

Goodwin, who performed WPC June Ackland, mirrored on how the depiction of feminine cops was totally different when she started in the position.

She added: “It was all about, did you could have your purse or not? WPC’s had to carry purses! And so, you’d be chasing a villain and also you’d have a purse over your shoulder and also you’d have a skirt on which meant you couldn’t actually climb fences.”

You may try the full dialogue beneath…

The Bill might be out there to stream on UKTV Play from 1st Might. For those who’re searching for extra to watch try our TV Information.