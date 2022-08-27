The BioShock movie for Netflix already has a director: Rapture in live-action closer!

Francis Lawrence (I am Legend) will take charge of the project that does not yet have a release date.

Quite an active week in terms of news about video game television and movie adaptations. If a few hours ago we shared with you the progress in the development of the Horizon series for Netflix, now we are going with BioShock, also for the streaming service, which has recruited Francis Lawrence For their develpment.

The name of Francis Lawrence is not unknown at all, having to his credit tapes of great memories among the public such as Constantine and I am Legend. Additionally, he took over the Hunger Games franchise after his first film, having directed Catching Fire, Mockingjay. Part 1 and Mockingjay. Part 2, and being booked for its prequel, Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents.

Deadline advances the information, adding that Netflix had been behind the also of the also filmmaker after Water for Elephants for his proven ability to adapt popular IPs and turn them into global hits. Lawrence will not be alone on the project and will have writing credits on Logan, Death on the Nile, etc.

It is unknown what specific plans both Hollywood professionals have for the film of one of the most acclaimed video games, at a narrative level, in the industry. A franchise, they remember in Deadline, that has sold 39 million copies.

In video games, the public’s attention is fixed on BioShock 4, about which hardly any information has emerged since its announcement with a new study in 2019.

