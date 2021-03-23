The black jersey returned to the “Tri”: they revealed the uniform that the Mexican National Team will debut on the FIFA date

Video: @miseleccionmx / Twitter.

The colors Pink and black are part of the new clothing of the Mexican Soccer Team. Today, Adidas revealed the new design of the jersey home 2021.

During the presentation, it was indicated that the shirt represents the indigenous culture and the use of the color pink is because it represents Mexico. This tonality highlights a series of frets.

In addition, the phrase stands out: “Alone, never“, With which the German brand refers to the union that exists with the national team towards the World Cup. Qatar 2022.

It should be noted that the German brand used the black color in a Mexico jersey for the 2010 World Cup participation, which at the time, according to data from Forbes, It was a hit and 1.6 million garments were sold in that year (USD 16 million), while for Brazil 2014 it used the color orange but the results were not the same.

In the same publication, it is indicated that the colors chosen are the result of a market study, it is exemplified that young people are more inclined to make purchases of clothes in new colors compared to the classic ones.

It should be noted that the black color has remained in the clothing of the Mexican selective since then. One of the most recent versions was presented in March 2019 and was inspired by the iconic Azteca ball used during the 1986 World Cup, where graphics based on the pre-Hispanic empire stand out on the entire front of the jersey.

Next matches of the Mexican National Team

The Mexican National Team will face the March 27 to the representative of Wales en el Cardiff City Stadium (United Kingdom) and the March 30 will face Costa Rica in Wiener Neustadt, Austria, both encounters are closes FIFA. The transmission of both can be followed at 2:00 p.m.

The players and coaching staff are already in Cardiff to play the first match they will have in Europe and which will serve as preparation for the 2021 Gold Cup -which will be held from July 10 to August 1-.

It should be noted that the group that left from Mexico were: César Montes, Jesús Gallardo, Hugo González, Luis Rodríguez, Carlos Salcedo, Guillermo Ochoa, Jorge Sánchez, Henry Martín, Luis Romo and Orbelín Pineda, as well as coaching staff and staff.

In Amsterdam, Gerardo Arteaga, Jesús Corona and Erick Gutiérrez joined. And in the case of Héctor Moreno, Diego Laínez, Andrés Guardado, Efraín Álvarez, Jonathan Dos Santos, Néstor Araujo and Rodolfo Pizarro, they arrived in the city of Cardiff.

The Mexican selective concluded 2020, with a mark of four wins and a draw.

On the other hand, The Mexican Under-23 team qualified for the semifinals of the Concacaf Olympic Qualifying tournament, after beating Costa Rica 3-0.

Next Wednesday they will face their last match of the group stage against U.S, with which he will seek to secure the first place in group A.

“We know that the United States plays quite well, that they have good players and they too are going to go out and kill themselves, they need the win to aspire to first place. Until today I am very happy and I know that we have to maintain this good inertia, so that the player sees that we have won simply advancing to fight for a ticket, but that we will still seek to win a first place in the group and then the ticket to be in Tokyo “, said Jaime Lozano, strategist of the Under-23 National Team, at a press conference.

