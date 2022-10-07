The black opal and the dark world of counter-espionage are linked in a “Big Brother” State

Edward Snowden, a former employee of the US National Security Agency (NSA) and a refugee in Russia since 2013, received the nationality of that country this week



It already seems like a step of (dark) comedy: the world of spies is mentioned and, get rid of it, scandal in the political, official and opposition figures. And is not for less. It is that, by definition, the world of spies is “secret”. And every time this discussion opens up, it’s like entering the closet that leads to the world of Narnia: magical, unknown and dangerous. It is remembered that Gustavo Belizthe then Minister of Justice of Nestor Kirchnerexhibited before the cameras of the program of Mariano Grondona a black and white photo of the spymaster at the time and, mutatis mutandisthe president made him resign.

One of the most beautiful mineral stones on this planet is the black opal. A glossy jet surface that, when exposed to light, refracts into a thousand colors that possess it. At night, without sun, the brightness only intensifies the black. Perhaps it is possible to think like this, in a sense that will be indicated, to the intelligences of the State. Because, ultimately, a dependency of this nature constitutes the nervous system of a government bureaucracy of a nation. The necessary question is what kind of State is the really existing one and for what.

Trailer of the movie “The Enigma Code” (2014), directed by Morten Tyldum and starring Benedict Cumberbatch

Sun Tzua Chinese military strategist of the 5th century BC, wrote in The Art of War: “Brilliant leaders and good generals who are able to get intelligent agents like spies will ensure great achievements.” The little book is a wonder that, according to the edition, is around a hundred pages. It is true that there are editions of The art of war to be a good businessman, The art of lovers war, The art of war of the good gardener: Needless to say, they are versions far from the spirit of the original and marketing works. But let’s go back. If five centuries before Jesus was born in Palestine, people wrote about intelligence at the time of warfare, it is because from the beginning, societies organized in States needed a secret detachment capable of infiltrating enemy ranks and obtaining information or contributing to the confusion and defeat. This principle remained more or less undisturbed as an ideal. Because soon States began to use these spies to watch their own citizens or, worse, the head of state used them for his own ends.

It is known that the emperor Julius Caesar He had an efficient command of spies that he used to support his autocracy and that he had even discovered the assassination plot in the Senate, in which his adopted son participated, gross. “You also?”, he told his assassin (Brutus) before he died.

Trailer for the movie “Snowden” (2016), directed by Oliver Stone

More evolved in its mission to monitor and punish, the Catholic Church maintained spies throughout the ages (a ductile congregation to be spied on, meeting every week, with the knowledge of the priest or the nuns, etc.), but it overflowed the time of the Inquisition, that instrument of repression, persecution and extermination that was installed throughout Europe, especially in Spain, and Mexico and Peru, in America, and that instituted torture and denunciation to subject new “culprits”. the great movie of Arthur Ripstein, the holy office shows how a family that performed Jewish rites in privacy (they had been converts to Catholicism due to pressure from the anti-Semitism of the time) are discovered by a priest, who denounces them. The actual trial records are used in the film, which can be viewed on the MUBI platform. A complete history, that of the Church, with spies, torturers and the sea by car. It sounds like something out of today’s police news.

But let’s see the positive side of a nervous system of the State that does not watch its citizens, but its enemies. Alan Turing He was an English mathematician summoned by British military intelligence to build a mechanism to decipher the secret messages of the Nazis, something he achieved and allowed to break the communication mechanism and know in advance the movements of the enemy. There you can see an efficient intelligence service, although later the poor man Turing has been prosecuted, prosecuted and ostracized for being gay. This happened in the decade of the 50s. You can see this episode of the story, in the movie The Enigma code (HBO Max).

The Red Orchestra It was, perhaps, the most advanced espionage operation of the entire Second War and it managed to get a communist group, which responded and sent information to Moscow, to infiltrate the front lines of the Nazi government. It is an incredible story, but true, a demonstration of political principles that became a secret epic against fascism and that Stalinism in the Soviet Union did not know how to honor, but rather thank, when the survivors of the operation arrived. The rest, men and women, were beheaded by the Germans but they took the terrible moment with a clenched fist or shouting slogans against the Fuhrer and in favor of the working class. Recently, after many years, the book The Red Orchestraof Gilles Perrault, by Editorial Meeting Point. It is essential reading.

Cover of the recent reissue of “The Red Orchestra”, by Gilles Perrault

But the state prevails against the citizens. Or don’t you remember how Stalinist East Germany had built an espionage and surveillance service and also a denunciation service from the STASI, which had 91,000 effective agents and 200,000 informants among the population? Any neighbor was a virtual agent and they spoke in a low voice if they wanted to criticize the State and its eternal boss Erich Honeker. the german movie Other people’s lives it is a portrait of that gloomy state of things.

The American anthem includes the phrase “the land of the free and the home of the brave” (The land of the free, the home of the brave). In the second case we can locate Edward Snowden. According to his leak, we should not put any US citizen among the first: Snowden was a technology expert recruited by the CIA who was a witness and part of the process of building the most complex surveillance program for US citizens. He also counted on the collaboration of the largest technology and telephone companies in that nation, willing to deliver the information of their users to the State. The NSA’s PRISM mass surveillance program allowed millions of US citizens to be magnified by the state en masse simultaneously. He was literally the Big Brother.

Snowden secretly acted as ‘whistleblower‘, a term used to describe those who reveal this type of state secrets, and managed to make the operation fall apart in 2006. Well, he had to leave the US and after traveling halfway around the world he ended up in Russia, where Putin ended his citizenship by decree. If he stepped on the territory of countries with an extradition treaty with the US, he would go to jail on his feet. How is it now Julian Assangewhich spread the information given by the ‘whistleblower’ military Chelsea Manning on the military disasters of the US Army in Afghanistan. Assange is in prison in Britain, about to be extradited to court-martial. The film Snowdencon Joseph Gordon Leavittgives an account of the plot of the NSA.

Everyone argues about the services in Argentina, that is, about secrecy. Knowing these secrets implies discovering interests at stake, principals, task groups, vigilantes. Dismantling them would imply dismantling that State. It is the central nervous system. “In what does this force basically consist?” Lenin wondered about the nature of the state. “In special detachments of armed men, who have prisons and other elements at their disposal.” In that “other elements” it could well go to the referred nervous system which, like the opal, is black when the dark night falls.

