The Black Phone 2 Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need to Know

The bone-chilling horror hit “The Black Phone” captivated audiences in 2022 with its gripping tale of a young boy’s fight for survival against a sadistic masked killer known as The Grabber. Blending supernatural elements with intense psychological thrills, the film left viewers clamoring for more. Horror fans can rejoice as a sequel is officially in the works, promising to dial up the terror to new heights.

“The Black Phone 2” is set to continue the chilling saga, reuniting audiences with the haunting world created by director Scott Derrickson and author Joe Hill. As anticipation builds for this follow-up to one of the most talked-about horror films in recent years, let’s delve into everything we know so far about this highly anticipated sequel, from its release date to potential plot details and the returning cast members who will once again face off against the sinister Grabber.

The Black Phone 2 Release Date:

Horror fans awaiting their subsequent encounter with The Grabber must exercise more patience. Initially slated for a summer release on June 27, 2025, “The Black Phone 2” has recently been pushed back to October 17, 2025. This four-month delay, announced by Blumhouse and Universal in May 2024, positions the film for a prime Halloween season debut.

While the postponement may disappoint some fans, this strategic move could ultimately benefit the film. October has long been associated with horror releases, and the closer proximity to Halloween could help boost audience interest and box office performance. The new release date also gives the filmmakers additional time to perfect their vision, ensuring that the sequel lives up to the high standards set by its predecessor. As “The Black Phone 2” is being billed as the “launch of a new sinister franchise,” this extra preparation time could be crucial in laying the groundwork for future installments.

The Black Phone 2 Storyline:

While specific plot details for “The Black Phone 2” remain tightly under wraps, the sequel is expected to build upon the supernatural horror elements that made the first film so compelling. The original movie followed 13-year-old Finney Shaw as he was abducted by the masked killer known as The Grabber. Trapped in a soundproof basement, Finney discovered he could communicate with the killer’s previous victims through a mysterious black phone, ultimately using their guidance to escape and defeat his captor.

Given The Grabber’s apparent demise at the end of the first film, many fans are curious about how the sequel will bring back Ethan Hawke’s chilling villain. One possibility is that the supernatural aspects of the story could allow The Grabber to return as a malevolent spirit, perhaps seeking revenge on Finney and his sister Gwen. Alternatively, the sequel could explore The Grabber’s backstory, delving into the origins of his twisted psyche and potentially introducing new threats connected to his past.

Director Scott Derrickson has hinted that author Joe Hill, who wrote the original short story on which “The Black Phone” was based, has pitched a “wonderful idea” for the sequel. Derrickson’s enthusiasm for Hill’s concept suggests that “The Black Phone 2” will take the franchise in an exciting and potentially unexpected direction while maintaining the core elements that made the first film compelling.

The Black Phone 2 List of Cast Members:

Fans of the original film will be thrilled to learn that much of the core cast is set to return for “The Black Phone 2.” The confirmed cast list includes:

Ethan Hawke as The Grabber/Albert Shaw Mason Thames as Finney Blake Madeleine McGraw as Gwendolyn “Gwen” Blake Jeremy Davies as Terrence Blake Miguel Cazarez Mora as Robin Arellano

The return of Ethan Hawke as The Grabber is particularly intriguing, given the character’s fate in the first film. Hawke’s chilling performance was a highlight of “The Black Phone,” his involvement in the sequel suggests that the filmmakers have found a compelling way to bring the character back into the story.

Mason Thames and Madeleine McGraw’s return as siblings Finney and Gwen indicates that the sequel will likely continue to focus on their characters’ journey and development. The inclusion of Jeremy Davies as their father, Terrence, also hints at further exploration of the family’s dynamics and potential lingering effects from the first film’s events.

The Black Phone 2 Creators Team:

The creative team behind “The Black Phone 2” brings together many of the key players responsible for the original film’s success. Scott Derrickson, who directed and co-wrote the first movie, is returning to helm the sequel. Derrickson’s previous work, including “Sinister” and “Doctor Strange,” has demonstrated his skill in crafting visually striking and psychologically intense films.

Joining Derrickson once again is his frequent collaborator C. Robert Cargill, who co-wrote the screenplay for the first “Black Phone” film. The duo’s partnership has proven successful in the past, and their return for the sequel bodes well for maintaining the tonal consistency and narrative quality established in the original.

Joe Hill, the author of the short story that inspired “The Black Phone,” is also involved in the sequel’s development. While not officially credited as a writer on the project, Hill’s input on the story direction has been praised by Derrickson, suggesting a close collaboration between the author and the filmmakers to expand the world of “The Black Phone” in a way that remains true to its roots.

Behind the scenes, Jason Blum and his Blumhouse Productions team will again be producing the film. Blumhouse has established itself as a powerhouse in the horror genre, known for creating successful franchises from original concepts. Their involvement and distribution from Universal Pictures ensure that “The Black Phone 2” will have the resources and support needed to bring its terrifying vision to life on the big screen.

Where to Watch The Black Phone 2?

As with its predecessor, “The Black Phone 2” is slated for a theatrical release on October 17, 2025. Horror fans will want to mark their calendars and prepare for a spine-tingling experience in cinemas, where the film’s atmospheric tension and jump scares can be fully appreciated on the big screen.

Following its theatrical run, the movie will likely follow a similar distribution pattern to the first “Black Phone” film. This could mean an eventual streaming release on a platform like Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, although specific details about post-theatrical distribution have not yet been announced. For those who want to catch up on or revisit the original film before the sequel’s release, “The Black Phone” is available to stream on Starz.

The Black Phone 2 Trailer Release Date:

No official trailer or teaser for “The Black Phone 2” has been released as of now. Given the October 2025 release date, fans can likely expect the first glimpse of footage to arrive sometime in early to mid-2025.

The first teaser trailer typically debuts for significant studio releases about 6-8 months before the film’s premiere. This would place a potential trailer release for “The Black Phone 2” around February or March 2025. However, given the horror genre’s penchant for building suspense, the filmmakers might opt for a shorter, more intense marketing campaign, potentially pushing the trailer release closer to the summer of 2025.

When the trailer does arrive, it will undoubtedly be a significant event for horror fans, offering the first hints at how the sequel will expand upon the chilling world established in the original film.

The Black Phone 2 Final Words:

As “The Black Phone 2” prepares to dial up the terror again, the combination of returning cast members, proven filmmakers, and a promising story concept has set the stage for what could be one of the most anticipated horror sequels in recent memory. The original film’s success, both critically and commercially, has created high expectations for this follow-up, but the talent involved suggests that the franchise is in capable hands.

While many questions remain about how the story will unfold and how The Grabber will factor into this new chapter, the anticipation surrounding “The Black Phone 2” is a testament to the original film’s impact. As October 17, 2025, approaches, horror fans around the world will be counting down the days until they can once again enter the terrifying world of “The Black Phone” and discover what new nightmares await on the other end of the line.