The Blacklist: 10 Behind-The-Scenes Facts About The NBC Series

Since debuting on NBC in 2013, the crime thriller The Blacklist has turn into one of the profitable and fashionable exhibits on the Peacock Community. With a stellar forged that features James Spader, Megan Boone, and the late Brian Dennehy, the sequence has been a confirmed hit with audiences and critics alike. However followers of the sequence would possibly need to know a number of the greatest behind the scenes information about considered one of their favourite exhibits. Fortunately, that is why I’m right here.
From the present’s formation to the thrilling and distinctive Season 7 finale, The Blacklist has a fairly loopy historical past. With out losing any extra time, let’s check out essentially the most fascinating behind the scenes information concerning the hit NBC crime sequence.
The Unique Idea Was Impressed By Prison-Turned-Informant Whitey Bulger
Again when The Blacklist was nonetheless within the conceptual levels, showrunner and govt producer John Eisendrath was looking for methods to create against the law present that did not match into the standard mildew of getting a hero cop observe down unhealthy guys. As a substitute, he needed to discover a technique to make a present the place a prison was the one which was bringing the baddies to justice. That sounds quite a bit like Whitey Bulger, the Boston crime lord who served as an informant for quite a lot of years earlier than later being turning into one of many FBI’s most needed criminals, proper?
Throughout a 2013 interview with Collider, John Eisendrath defined that he was placing the present collectively across the time Bulger was apprehended in Santa Monica in 2011 and the thought got here to him, stating:
So, the concept was, ‘Effectively, what would occur if a person like Whitey Bulger turned himself in and stated, ‘I’m right here. I’ve some guidelines that I need you to observe, however when you observe them I offers you the names of those that I’ve labored with, throughout the 20 years that I’ve been a fugitive.
James Spader Wasn’t Solid Till Three Days Earlier than The Pilot Was Filmed
It’s exhausting to think about a world by which James Spader would not Raymond “Purple” Reddington, however that was very a lot a risk because the actor did not signal on for the function till proper earlier than the present went into manufacturing. Earlier than the long run star of Avengers: The Age Of Ultron was forged, showrunner John Eisendrath instructed Selection that he provided the function to the likes of Kiefer Sutherland, Richard Gere, Bryan Cranston, and Pierce Brosnan.
After which simply three days earlier than the pilot was scheduled to enter manufacturing, James Spader agreed to affix the forged. One of many craziest components of all of that is the truth that Spader by no means met the present’s govt producers head to head previous to displaying up for the pilot. Certain, that they had a sequence of telephone calls to debate the character and his motivations previous to taking pictures, however they did not meet the actor till the primary day of manufacturing.
Spader Got here Up With The Thought Of Purple Carrying His Iconic Fedora
There isn’t any doubt about it, Purple Reddington is likely one of the most iconic characters on tv proper now, and a whole lot of that has to do with the character’s look, particularly his signature fedora. However this wasn’t one thing that was drawn up earlier than James Spader was forged within the main function approach again when. No, the concept of getting the character don the basic hat was Spader’s personal concept.
When sitting down with TODAY in 2014, James Spader was requested if it was true that had got here up with the concept that Purple was to put on a fedora all through the sequence, to which he replied:
Yeah, it was. It appeared eminently sensible, however in fact now it is ruined fedoras for my life. I’ve at all times worn hats, however I’ve needed to put my fedoras on the shelf and pull out my homburgs and caps.
The Actor Even Got here Up With The Thought That Raymond Ought to Have A Shaved Head
The choice to have Purple Reddington don a fedora wasn’t the one choice James Spader made with reference to his Blacklist character, as he got here up with the concept that the one-time prison ought to have a shaved head.
Throughout a convention name with totally different media retailers (together with The Oklahoman) in 2013, James Spader had this to say concerning the choice to have his character tackle a extra clean-shaven look:
I would had my hair lengthy for, I believe, the previous couple of initiatives that I would accomplished. And it simply felt — it felt like the fitting factor for him, so I — it was an concept that I instigated, and I believe it was the fitting alternative. It simply appeared to suit his way of life, and he is somebody who has to maneuver — journey evenly and extra swiftly — and it appeared eminently sensible for him.
Megan Boone Spent A Week Making ready For What She Thought-about Her Greatest Audition
Megan Boone has performed FBI particular agent Elizabeth “Liz” Eager in all however a number of episodes of The Blacklist, however earlier than getting the job forward of the present’s pilot, the actress put all the things she had into her audition, which she considers the most effective of her profession. This meant taking extraordinary steps to make sure that she was the very best candidate for the function, as she instructed TV Addict in 2013:
As soon as I obtained a maintain of The Blacklist and I learn it, I used to be instantly type of drawn to the character Elizabeth Eager and I labored actually exhausting on it for a couple of week earlier than I met with [John] Eisendrath and [Jon] Bokenkamp and Joe Carnahan, who directed it. In that assembly, I simply type of put all of it out on the desk. I most likely gave one of many higher auditions of my profession as a result of it was one of many extra essential ones to me.
Following her first audition for the function, Megan Boone had to return in a number of extra occasions for additional readings, throughout which era she grew nearer and nearer with the character of Liz and the present itself.
At One Level, Netflix Was Paying $2 Million Per Episode To Stream The Series
One month earlier than Season 2 of The Blacklist premiered in September 2014, it was reported that Netflix paid a powerful sum for the streaming rights of NBC’s fashionable crime drama. In response to a Deadline report, the streaming large acquired the rights to stream the present at $2 million per episode.
Within the days earlier than Netflix had a protracted record of exhibits, films, and different programming, the platform needed to discover methods to maintain its clients glad, even when that meant shelling out $44 million per season of the hit present. On the time, the $2 million per one-hour episode was believed to be the most important payment the platform had paid on the time. However that is nothing for a similar firm that later paid $100 million to maintain Buddies for an additional yr again in 2018.
There Was A Brief-Lived Spinoff That Solely Lasted One Season Earlier than Being Cancelled
Like several profitable present on NBC, The Blacklist was even given its personal spinoff at one level. First introduced within the spring of 2016, Blacklist: Redemption premiered a yr later. The spinoff was short-lived, nonetheless, because it was cancelled after just one (eight-episode) season.
The sequence starred Famke Janssen and Ryan Eggold, who reprised his function of Tom Eager from the primary Blacklist sequence. Following the cancellation Eggold returned to The Blacklist till his character was killed off in Season 5.
The Season 7 Finale Mixed Stay-Motion And Animation
The Coronavirus pandemic of 2020 introduced the world to its knees, and that was very a lot the case for tv and movie productions world wide. The producers of The Blacklist and NBC, nonetheless, got here up with a slightly distinctive answer to the issue when it was introduced the Season 7 finale would come a number of weeks early and be animated.
By combining a number of the live-action footage already filmed earlier than manufacturing was shut down within the spring of 2020 with a type of animation that appears strikingly much like one thing you’d see in both an early 21st Century online game or graphic novel, the season was in a position to come to a detailed and fulfill followers within the course of.
In an interview with ET, the present’s creator Jon Bokenkamp had this to say concerning the formidable mission:
We solely shot three or 4 days of our episode, so we had been about midway via filming the episode [when things shut down]. [Executive producer] John [Eisendrath] and I had been kicking round ridiculous issues like, ‘Why do not we play an old-time radio present? We thought, perhaps we are able to use a few of these pictures from the comics which can be the likenesses of the characters and reduce to them whereas they’re nonetheless speaking. Ultimately, that developed into discovering an organization that would truly pull it off.
The Present’s Producers Have been Ready To Pull Off A Stunt That Would not Have Been Potential With out Animation
The use of animation not solely permits The Blacklist to conclude its seventh season because the expertise gave Jon Bokenkamp and John Eisendrath the power to tug off one of many largest motion sequences that would not have been attainable in any other case, telling ET:
We had an enormous helicopter sequence that we may by no means have accomplished. Somebody was purported to open up a suitcase stuffed with paper and it was purported to fly via the rotors of the helicopter however there have been one million respectable security guidelines, which in the true world, would’ve prevented that from taking place. Effectively, there aren’t any guidelines in animation in order that briefcase opens and all the things goes up in a approach that it by no means in any other case would have.
The Animated Episode Allowed For The Return Of The Late Brian Dennehy’s Dom
When the tragic information of critically acclaimed actor and Blacklist star Brian Dennehy handed away on the age of 81 in April 2020, followers of the sequence had been frightened that they would not see a conclusion to the late actor’s character Dominic “Dom” Rostova’s story. However when Season 7 was compelled to attract to a detailed sooner than anticipated, the present’s producers assured followers that they hadn’t seen the final of Dom as Jon Bokenkamp instructed Deadline:
Followers will get to see Brian once more. We’re working with present and beforehand filmed footage to finish the season finale.
And that was very a lot the case when Liz was seen speaking to her grandfather within the ultimate moments of Season 7. Whether or not or not this implies Dom’s character will proceed on (if the present stays animated) stays to be seen.
These are simply 10 behind the scenes information about The Blacklist. As extra particulars start to floor concerning the filming of the Season 7 finale and the place the present goes from right here, I am positive there will likely be tidbits of details about the hit sequence. And for extra our ideas on how issues shook out on The Blacklist, make sure that to go on over and test the Season 7 finale assessment on CinemaBlend.
