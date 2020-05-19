The Blacklist: 10 Behind-The-Scenes Facts About The NBC Series

We solely shot three or 4 days of our episode, so we had been about midway via filming the episode [when things shut down]. [Executive producer] John [Eisendrath] and I had been kicking round ridiculous issues like, ‘Why do not we play an old-time radio present? We thought, perhaps we are able to use a few of these pictures from the comics which can be the likenesses of the characters and reduce to them whereas they’re nonetheless speaking. Ultimately, that developed into discovering an organization that would truly pull it off.