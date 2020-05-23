The Blacklist: 5 Shocking Twists I Would Love To See In Season 8

Depart a Remark
The Blacklist has packed in its justifiable share of twists by means of the years, and there is no signal that they’re going to cease being unleashed. It has been a wild trip, and there are nonetheless some issues I would like to nonetheless see occur when the crime drama returns for Season 8 — or at the very least, twists that might usher in some actual surprises.
If you happen to’re already pumped for it and require additional theoretical prospects, then look no additional. Relating to The Blacklist, the sky tends to be the restrict for potential twists. Wanting something supernatural occurring, the renewed drama tends to play with its share of futuristic concepts. So what does that imply for the twists I would like to see?
What I’m about to suggest are a number of twists that may keep inside the certain of purpose and the present’s mythology. They’re additionally issues that appear doable, as The Blacklist heads out of Liz’s ominous stand together with her mom, an individual I consider to be the true villain of the present – Katarina Rostova.
With out additional ado, this is the place I hope The Blacklist’s twists and turns are heading subsequent in Season 8.
Purple Is Actually Raymond Reddington After All
The Blacklist has gone the unique route when beforehand “revealing” Purple’s true identification. In Season 6, it made viewers consider that Purple’s precise identification laid within the elaborate reply of Ilya Koslov. Quick ahead, and viewers now know that Purple shouldn’t be Ilya, leaving all of us to as soon as once more surprise who he’s.
Contemplating all the lacking items and the continued vitality of the dual concept, the potential continues to be there for The Blacklist to shock viewers. How? With the most important twist of all — Purple is Raymond Reddington in spite of everything. Stick with me for a second as a result of it has to do with that twin concept.
If the true Raymond Reddington had an equivalent twin (as I consider), he may be the one who died. In all the confusion, Purple’s twin could have been the one who perished and whose bones ended up in that bag. Their DNA would match, and The Blacklist has not confirmed that Purple shouldn’t be genetically associated to the true Raymond.
With this, Purple may really be the true Raymond, and the world figuring out the true Raymond is alive may very well be why Purple is so decided to maintain the reality a secret. In so many situations, the reality on The Blacklist is hiding in plain sight. Perhaps the identical factor applies to Purple.
Liz Already Is aware of Who Purple Actually Is
Liz is on a mission. Or at the very least, she appears to be on The Blacklist. Her purpose is to search out out who Purple actually is and uncover all the secrets and techniques he’s hiding. This has, in fact, led to Liz’s shocking alliance together with her mom and full flip from Purple’s facet. (She even threatened him.) Whether or not or not Liz ever actually believed that Purple was Ilya Koslov, she now is aware of for positive that he isn’t.
What if the explanation for her shocking turnaround with Katarina is that she already is aware of who Purple actually is? After Liz discovered the reality about Purple not being Ilya, she may have theoretically discovered who he actually is off display on The Blacklist. Occam’s razor, anybody? A seasoned investigator like Liz ought to have the ability to put two and two collectively at this level.
So for those who consider the dual concept, these two are Raymond Reddington and his twin brother. It’s a must to suppose that Liz has thought-about Purple being Raymond Reddington’s twin as a doable reply to all the things. With that stated, she has curiously by no means talked about the chance aloud, to my recollection.
However, Liz may very nicely have considered it, and no matter she is aware of may very well be fueling this newfound feud with Purple. The depth of Liz’s seething anger at Purple appears to be about greater than the intently guarded secret of his identification and his sickness. She appears to know one thing explosive sufficient to activate him.
Katarina Rostova Is Lifeless
When The Blacklist started, Purple claimed that Katarina had died. Reduce to Season 6, and that gave the impression to be confirmed as a lie. The factor is Purple is a reasonably trustworthy man when requested about one thing instantly, which makes his fib comes throughout all of the more odd. What if he was telling the reality, although? What if Katarina Rostova has been lifeless?
And for no matter purpose, he’s going together with pretending that the lady claiming to be Katarina is definitely her. Whether or not or not “Katarina” is an imposter shouldn’t be the large takeaway from this proposed twist, although. The twist is that Liz could also be looking for a relationship with an individual that isn’t her mom, and her precise mom could have taken her secrets and techniques to the grave.
If Katarina is lifeless, the revelation would change all the things. For years, The Blacklist has all the time dangled the chance that she is alive. But when she is deceased, it means Katarina Rostova is probably not the villain, however one other semi-victim on this sordid story.
Her reminiscence is getting used for some objective, and it may very well be to easily get near Liz for a extra profound purpose. In my opinion, the Katarina that The Blacklist has proven in its many flashbacks doesn’t gel with the lady viewers are assembly now. Give it some thought. If the true Katarina have been alive, she would have already taken down this imposter.
Purple Is Truly Liz’s Organic Father
Whoever Purple seems to be, I suppose there’s a actual risk that he’s Liz’s organic father on The Blacklist. How else do you clarify Purple giving up the love of his life to hurry into Liz’s life? She was a whole stranger. Why would he go to all of those extremes for a lady he had by no means met when all of this started?
It is unnecessary. The Purple that viewers have gotten to know wouldn’t take all the possibilities that he has for anybody, to not point out his beneficiant forgiveness of her betrayals. Purple is all about loyalty, and Liz had completed nothing to earn his when The Blacklist started. She merely existed. What drew Purple to her within the first place?
We now know the angle that he was sworn to guard her by Katarina shouldn’t be exactly correct. That entire dialog between Ilya and Katarina, throughout which she asks him to guard her daughter, was apparently considered one of Dom’s fictions; that’s if there have been bits and items of the Ilya saga that have been true. There may very well be some kernels of reality The Blacklist introduced.
The factor is that Katarina appears to haven’t any information of who Purple actually is. If she ever informed him to deal with her daughter, whoever he was then, you’ll suppose Katarina would recall that or at the very least inform Liz. That will not likely achieve strengthening the wedge between Purple and Liz, so possibly she is preserving that secret. Talking of Purple’s secrets and techniques…
Tom Is Nonetheless Alive
The Blacklist has had some stunning deaths, however Tom Eager getting killed off in all probability takes the cake. Okay, I was fairly rocked (and can by no means be the identical) after Mr. Kaplan apparently met her finish. Mr. Kaplan’s loss of life was fairly laborious to get out of, as she jumped from a bridge. However Tom’s demise is open to a bit extra hypothesis.
Liz and the viewers by no means really noticed Tom die. She awakened, and Purple informed her that Tom did not make it — ten months after the actual fact. Bear in mind, Liz was in a coma for a very long time, resulting in her subsequent quest for revenge. Since we The Blacklist viewers did not really see Tom perish, I all the time held on to that ray of hope.
After all, any hope ought to be met with sure restraints. Ryan Eggold informed EW that Tom was “unequivocally lifeless” after the episode aired. In order that would appear to point that Tom did certainly meet his finish. Nonetheless, as Eggold identified in that very same interview, The Blacklist has been recognized to evolve or change course. Tom was alleged to die within the pilot in spite of everything.
Issues change behind the scenes on any present, and The Blacklist is not any exception. After all, I appreciated Tom and his relationship with Liz, so possibly I am a bit biased or at the very least, have purpose to have hope that it may occur. It isn’t totally out of the realm of risk, although, by way of the story.
I can completely see the place Tom may need been in a coma, and silencing Tom to maintain his secret was Purple’s solely selection. As a substitute of killing Tom, he has been holding him prisoner in considered one of his many off-site areas. By telling Liz that Tom is lifeless, he has averted folks searching for him, and The Blacklist has a possible secret up its sleeve. Will that stunning twist unfold?
So will any of those twists occur? I actually have a little bit of hope that a few of these issues may really come to fruition. Tom turning out to be alive and Katarina being lifeless are in all probability the least more likely to happen. Ryan Eggold is on the wonderful medical drama, New Amsterdam so, if Tom have been to return, it could in all probability occur throughout the collection finale. So we’ll simply have to attend and see how this and all the things else pans out.
Keep tuned when The Blacklist returns for Season 8 on NBC nicely after this summer time’s premieres. To try previous shockers on The Blacklist, you may watch earlier seasons on Netflix alongside content material arriving in 2020.
