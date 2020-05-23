The Blacklist: 5 Shocking Twists I Would Love To See In Season 8

Liz Already Is aware of Who Purple Actually Is

Liz is on a mission. Or at the very least, she appears to be on The Blacklist. Her purpose is to search out out who Purple actually is and uncover all the secrets and techniques he’s hiding. This has, in fact, led to Liz’s shocking alliance together with her mom and full flip from Purple’s facet. (She even threatened him.) Whether or not or not Liz ever actually believed that Purple was Ilya Koslov, she now is aware of for positive that he isn’t.