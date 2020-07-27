The Blacklist: 6 Clues We’ve Had About Red’s True Identity

Depart a Remark
The Blacklist has supplied viewers with extra clues than they might understand about Pink’s true id, and it’s time to get into lots of them. First, a short recap – SPOILERS forward should you’re not caught up on The Blacklist.
Again in Season 5, The Blacklist dropped the daddy of all bombshells when it was revealed that Pink is definitely an imposter. In different phrases, he isn’t Raymond Reddington.
That’s the id that the whole world and most of the people (apart from a choose few) know him as. Liz thought she had discovered who Pink actually is, again in Season 6. Not so quick. The Blacklist has been guarding the key of Pink’s true id with great diligence, and only some clues have seeped out by way of the years.
Now it’s time to make a journey again and assess the clues that The Blacklist has supplied as followers anxiously await Season 8. There are most likely extra hints than you might assume, together with some stuff you may need forgotten. It has been a wild seven seasons (and counting). Time to dig into it!
Pink Is Most likely Russian
Occasions spiraled vastly uncontrolled when Pink practically acquired executed on The Blacklist in Season 6, Episode 11 (“Bastien Moreau”). Pink’s sentence went as far as to achieve the “final meal” portion. What Pink ordered in his mom’s specialty (cabbage soup and dressed herring) is a doable clue about his true id. The Russian meal signifies that Pink is of Russian-descent. Might Pink have been born in Russia?
Pink may have change into a naturalized citizen earlier than he took over Raymond Reddington’s id. Nonetheless, there are delicate clues that he didn’t. Pink usually refers to his citizenship in a non-possessive approach that signifies he doesn’t take into account himself a U.S. citizen. Whether or not or not Pink was born in Russia, he was raised in the US. That being mentioned, his being Russian would clarify his connection to Katarina.
Pink Had A Caring Mom (and Father?)
Pink has mused lots about his mother and father. Or a minimum of, it appears like he has. In the case of his mom, he has had some optimistic issues to say, whereas sharing fewer good issues about his dad. The Blacklist kind of modified that in Season 7. Pink shared a narrative in Season 7, Episode 12 (“Cornelius Ruck”) about his dad instructing him about bugs.
It was a fairly candy factor to listen to, which signifies Pink’s mother and father are a fairly important clue to his true id. In spite of everything, they’re his mother and father. If they’re alive, Pink has resisted visiting them of their later years. If they’re deceased, why has Pink by no means visited their graves? Or revealed their names (to my data)? Possibly, they’re the identical as Raymond Reddington’s. Both approach, he was not an orphan. Pink knew them.
Pink Grew Up In Michigan
As Pink’s timeline reveals, he spent a few of his youth in Michigan. Pink has shared these tales with Liz. If he thought that might have thrown up a “purple” flag concerning his true id, I doubt he would have shared that earlier on The Blacklist. The actual Raymond Reddington should have hung out in Michigan too. In any other case, his cowl would have gotten blown sooner.
Assuming the actual Reddington didn’t go to Michigan and Pink is from there, Liz ought to be capable to cross-reference Michigan’s data to search out him. Pink talked about putting in carpets when he was 15 at Lake Charlevoix (Season 2, Episode 3 “Dr. James Covington”) and dealing the Emmet County honest (Season 5, Episode 1 “Smokey Putnum”). That ought to slim Liz’s search fairly a bit. That’s if Pink was telling the reality about these jobs.
Pink Has A (Large) Tender Spot For Liz
Pink has minimize Liz a variety of breaks. I imply a variety of them. She turned him in and virtually acquired Pink executed, and whereas he struggled to do it, he ultimately forgave her (Season 6, Episode 20 “Guillermo Rizal”). The Blacklist has seen these two go to battle many occasions, and Pink all the time maintains his tender spot for Liz. A pattern which may change as Liz has chosen to facet together with her mom over Pink of their conflict.
Regardless of the case, Pink revealed that he gave up a life together with his probably one real love to assist Liz earlier than The Blacklist started. In associated information, Pink doesn’t look after Liz as a result of she is the daughter of his greatest good friend without end, Katarina. There’s another purpose, and that may very well be probably the most large clue in uncovering Pink’s actual id.
Ilya Koslov Is Pink’s Finest Good friend, Not Pink
Pink and Ilya Koslov go approach again, however it isn’t as a result of they as soon as shared the identical face. Sure, Pink isn’t Ilya Koslov regardless of that unbelievable (fake) backstory that Dom supplied to Liz. In Season 7, Episode 7 (“Hannah Hayes”) it was revealed that Ilya isn’t Pink. Ilya is his greatest good friend, although, and he was prepared to endure lots to guard Pink by the hands of Katarina in Season 7, Episode 8 (“The Hawaladar”).
That Ilya is aware of who Pink is and Katarina doesn’t is one other sizable clue with regards to Pink’s id. Whoever he’s, he trusted Ilya and never Katarina with the reality. That might imply that Pink didn’t take over Reddington’s id for Katarina, however Liz. Who would try this? Reddington’s twin brother? It will clarify the Liz angle and the way Katarina could be at midnight.
Katarina Has No Thought Who He Is
In one of many extra surprising reveals, Katarina indicated she had no thought who had assumed the id of her former lover, Raymond Reddington, in Season 7, Episode 9 (“The Orion Relocation Providers”). She got down to change that in a major approach throughout Season 7, kidnapping, torturing and threatening to kill folks to get the solutions.
Katarina being at midnight, implies that whoever Pink is, he didn’t belief her. He should have been fairly up-close-and-personal sufficient at one level to make that decision. Does Pink know that she is the actual villain of The Blacklist, the way in which that I think that she is? Possibly. Both approach, Pink isn’t part of Katarina’s life the way in which that viewers as soon as thought, and that could be a fairly telling clue.
The largest clue for me concerning Pink’s true id is how a lot of a precedence Liz is to him. It makes zero sense for the “Concierge of Crime” to place up with every part Liz has executed and put him by way of on The Blacklist. For years, I assumed it needed to do with Pink being Liz’s father.
Let’s face it. Pink probably being associated to her on some stage is without doubt one of the few issues that make sense. The potential of that places Pink inside hanging distance of Liz’s household tree, and whether it is true, it might be a fairly seismic clue.
The Blacklist is coming again for its eighth season on NBC. Will probably be attention-grabbing to see if it manages to be considered one of this fall’s premieres. Till then, you possibly can take a look at previous seasons of the crime drama on Netflix, together with numerous 2020 arrivals.
Add Comment