The Blacklist Creator Teases All The Big Secrets Liz And Ressler Are Keeping

The Blacklist‘s Liz and Ressler are maintaining a secret, and it’s a massive one. Liz is aware of that her mom, Katarina Rostova, is alive and faked her demise, so she might fly under the radar for some time. It was one of many many twists and turns to happen when The Blacklist signed off final 12 months. Lower to the midseason premiere, and Liz and Ressler have some massive secrets and techniques they’re maintaining.