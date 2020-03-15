The Blacklist: Liz Conducts A ‘Secret Investigation’ After Season 7 Returns

Go away a Remark
The Blacklist is on the brink of return, which suggests extra twists and turns are forward! What does Season 7’s 2020 return imply for Liz? As you most likely anticipated, she goes to be tremendous busy. When your mother is a spy on the run who has faked her loss of life and your father determine is a prison mastermind, that’s par for the course.
Liz goes to do one of many issues that Liz does greatest. She will probably be investigating when Season 7 returns! The description for an upcoming episode entitled “Newton Purcell” factors to Liz beginning a “secret investigation on the aspect.” I believe many followers of The Blacklist will most likely have a robust suspicion as to what that investigation could also be about.
Not less than, I’ve one. Based mostly on the truth that Liz is aware of her mom is alive, and that Crimson isn’t Ilya Koslov, there are at the least two issues for Liz to begin digging into. For one, Liz may look into a few of what her mother informed her. The bosses at The Blacklist have stated that Katarina is reliable, however Liz might wish to do due diligence to confirm that.
Katarina Rostova went into the wind through the midseason finale, and she or he did so thanks to an enormous help from Liz. When Season 7 left off, Liz had not come clear to Crimson about her mother really not being lifeless. The Blacklist has a narrative of divided loyalties on its fingers as Liz struggles between two people who find themselves primarily her mother and father.
There’s a robust chance that Liz could possibly be persevering with her investigation into Crimson’s true identification. The Blacklist has teased that the present is hurtling in the direction of the endgame of who Crimson really is. Might Liz’s analysis be a part of what unlocks the reality? It’s possible. In fact, her earlier endeavors to unearth the reality haven’t precisely been profitable.
My guess is that Katarina places Liz on this aspect undertaking. Crimson placing Liz on an investigation would not likely be information, since that’s what he does the entire time with the Activity Power. Who says that Liz will get assigned to pursue this investigation? It will not be stunning if this was born out of her personal curiosity.
The Blacklist has no scarcity of issues that might seize Liz’s investigatory consideration. I’ve so much that I’m excited to see occur, and I’m completely right here for Liz uncovering yet one more piece to the puzzle that surrounds her life. Footage from the midseason premiere tease an exhilarating return is nearly upon followers!
Discover out what Liz investigates after Season 7 will get underway as one of many midseason’s recent choices. The Blacklist returns on Friday, March 20, at eight p.m. ET with a two-hour premiere on NBC. You may watch Liz’s earlier investigations by way of previous seasons of The Blacklist on Netflix alongside content material arriving in 2020.
