The Blacklist: Red Isn’t Doing Nicely, And It Could Be Connected To A Major Return

Warning: Spoilers for the April 24 episode of The Blacklist entitled “Nyle Hatcher” are disclosed under.
The Blacklist didn’t maintain again with two last-minute shockers within the enthralling episode, “Nyle Hatcher,” they usually needed to do with Red and Katarina. Within the closing minutes, it was revealed that Katarina was the one who took Dembe’s imam, Sadiq Asmal. Sure, Katarina is again from the “useless.”
It marked the primary time that she had been seen since Season 7’s 2020 return. Katarina is now holding Sadiq Asmal captive and, simply as Red discovered that the kidnapping was meant to get to him by way of Dembe, he collapsed. As a involved Dembe rushed to Red’s aspect, it was clear that The Blacklist could lastly be able to confront Red’s well being disaster.
Followers will recall that hints of Red’s troubled well being have been happening for some time. Again in Season 6, The Blacklist first hinted that Red was dealing with one thing when he needed to get his arms on “The Pharmacist,” a Blacklister able to some excessive medical feats. The storyline grew quiet till it was introduced up once more later final season.
Lower to Season 7, and The Blacklist has now confirmed that Red is dying, and The Pharmacist had not been in a position to treatment him. After Ressler realized about it, Red swore him to secrecy, Liz would not know something about Red’s seemingly deadly ailment. Although, she is properly conscious of different issues, resembling Red not being Ilya.
Up to now, The Blacklist has been enjoying coy about Red’s particular sickness and whether or not or not it may be cured. It’s additionally unclear if Katarina has performed some position in no matter is occurring with Red. I nonetheless suppose it’s doable that she’s behind what ails him. Maybe Katarina injected him with a nerve toxin with out him understanding about it?
Regardless of the case, it looks like the renewed crime drama could lastly be readying to carry this off-and-on story to some kind of climax. Will a treatment be discovered for Red earlier than it’s too late? Nicely, he’s the star of the present, so I might hope so. Nonetheless, with a lot build-up for this story, followers like myself are greater than possible prepared for the payoff.
I might say that Katarina has by the way introduced on her foe’s short-term collapse, because the stress of the conclusion appeared to trigger Red’s episode. Regardless that we will not say this for certain but, you may think about that it did not assist issues. Between Red’s fragile well being and Katarina’s newest horrible deed, I hope Liz will lastly cease supporting her mom.
I feel it’s fairly clear that Katarina shouldn’t be the hero on this story, although, if that is even who she actually is. Once more, I’ve my doubts about her id, given the whole lot that Red has stated. The Blacklist could have beforehand hinted that he’s not the reliable one, however Katarina’s actions have me questioning about that.
So now that Katarina is again within the image, who is prepared for that huge household struggle? That’s assuming that followers get to see it in mild of manufacturing on Season 7 ending early.
I am prepared for Red and Dembe to rescue Sadiq Asmal and for Katarina to lastly face a reckoning. It deserves saying that every one of this might have been prevented if Liz had arrested her mom. As a substitute, Liz disappointingly went alongside together with her mom’s pretend dying. Regardless of my earlier empathy, it’s indefensible at this level. If one thing occurs to Dembe’s imam or Red, it is on Liz.
You will have to remain tuned to learn how Red survives and to see how these different plot threads are resolved. New episodes of The Blacklist air Fridays at eight p.m. ET on NBC, with the brand new and impromptu season finale airing on Could 15. Additionally, be certain take a look at previous shockers on The Blacklist, you may watch earlier seasons on Netflix alongside content material arriving in 2020. Hopefully, Red’s standing is not going to be one of many cliffhangers to think about whereas anticipating this summer time’s premieres.
