The Blacklist: Red Isn’t Doing Nicely, And It Could Be Connected To A Major Return

You will have to remain tuned to learn how Red survives and to see how these different plot threads are resolved. New episodes of The Blacklist air Fridays at eight p.m. ET on NBC, with the brand new and impromptu season finale airing on Could 15. Additionally, be certain take a look at previous shockers on The Blacklist, you may watch earlier seasons on Netflix alongside content material arriving in 2020. Hopefully, Red’s standing is not going to be one of many cliffhangers to think about whereas anticipating this summer time’s premieres.