The Blacklist: Red’s Cover Is Blown, But What Does It Mean For Things Moving Ahead?

To that time, the speculation that Crimson is the actual Raymond Reddington’s twin brother remains to be alive as of this most up-to-date episode of The Blacklist. Followers must keep tuned to find out if that is the quilt Crimson has been making an attempt to maintain whereas letting Liz consider he’s Ilya Koslov. Nonetheless, one has to surprise what Crimson will do with the information. Will he use it to take Liz down a purple rabbit gap that put her additional away from actuality?