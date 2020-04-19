The Blacklist: Red’s Cover Is Blown, But What Does It Mean For Things Moving Ahead?

Depart a Remark
Spoilers for the April 17 episode of The Blacklist Season 7 entitled “Gordon Kemp” are mentioned beneath.
Nicely, that did not final lengthy. One of many massive secrets and techniques that Liz’s has been holding since The Blacklist’s midseason finale is lastly out of the bag As of the most recent episode, the felony mastermind now is aware of that his cowl as Ilya Koslov has been blown sky-high. The actual Ilya’s “paranoia” led Dembe to find the personal investigator Liz had employed to dig into Ilya.
And Dembe did not cowl for Liz this time. He went proper to Crimson with the reality by a telephone name, as Crimson sat subsequent to an unknowing Liz. Checkmate. The Blacklist has now put Crimson a step forward of Liz. So to sum issues up, Crimson is aware of that she is aware of he is not Ilya, however she does not know that he is aware of. Sure, I meant that to be complicated.
But what does this all imply for The Blacklist transferring ahead? There are limitless potentialities in the mean time. I do not count on Crimson to drop the reveal that he is aware of his cowl has been blown to Liz. He has an edge now, so why not use it? And if something, it ought to make Crimson extra suspicious than ever of his daughter-adjacent protegee.
Katarina faked her dying earlier than The Blacklist signed off final yr, and Liz is aware of all about that, too. If Crimson stays true to type, he ought to re-examine the whole lot the thinks he is aware of about Katarina and Liz. I wish to consider Crimson is greater than able to placing collectively that Katarina’s “dying” was a set-up at this level.
Sadly, in terms of Red’s actual identification followers of the present will doubtless nonetheless be left at nighttime. For no matter cause, The Blacklist is set to maintain Red’s true orgins a secret from Liz and the viewers. Regardless that the viewers do know greater than Liz a the second, all of them nonetheless have their theories.
To that time, the speculation that Crimson is the actual Raymond Reddington’s twin brother remains to be alive as of this most up-to-date episode of The Blacklist. Followers must keep tuned to find out if that is the quilt Crimson has been making an attempt to maintain whereas letting Liz consider he’s Ilya Koslov. Nonetheless, one has to surprise what Crimson will do with the information. Will he use it to take Liz down a purple rabbit gap that put her additional away from actuality?
There’s additionally the matter of Brian Dennehy’s Dom. Dom is the one who first advised Liz the frilly story of Ilya Koslov assuming the identification of Raymond Reddington. It was not too lengthy into Season 7 that viewers of The Blacklist realized that story was not the actual story. Now that Crimson is aware of Liz is aware of the reality, will viewers discover out if Dom did too?
Whereas Brian Dennehy handed away on Thursday, The Blacklist staff has confirmed that Dennehy’s Dom will seem once more with the assistance of beforehand unused footage.
Keep tuned to see how Crimson reacts to Liz’s newest lie when new episodes of The Blacklist air Fridays at eight p.m. ET on NBC as a few of this spring’s recent content material. You’ll be able to try Liz’s previous deception on The Blacklist by way of the earlier seasons streaming on Netflix together with content material arriving in 2020.
Add Comment