‘The Blacklist’ Renewed for Season 9 at NBC

“The Blacklist” has been renewed for Season 9 at NBC.

The information comes after the present has aired three episodes of its eighth season. The primary two episodes aired again in November, whereas the third aired final Friday, Jan. 22. Per NBC, the primary two episodes averaged a 1.2 score in adults 18-49, whereas the premiere has reached 7.5 million whole viewers in multiplatform viewing.

The sequence stars James Spader, Megan Boone, Diego Klattenhoff, Amir Arison, Hisham Tawfiq, Laura Sohn and Harry Lennix. Spader as Raymond “Crimson” Reddington, one of many FBI’s most wished fugitives, who helps the Bureau observe down essentially the most infamous criminals on the earth. This week’s episode will see Crimson reveal the primary identify on his blacklist.

Spader, John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp, John Davis, John Fox, Lukas Reiter, Laura A. Benson, Daniel Cerone and Sean Hennen function govt producers on the sequence. Davis Leisure produces in affiliation with Sony Footage Tv Studios and Common Tv. Bokenkamp created the sequence and serves as co-showrunner with Eisendrath.

The renewal comes because the coronavirus continues to stymie the normal pilot season throughout the published networks. A lot of the broadcasters have ordered no new exhibits through the conventional pilot season window this 12 months, as an alternative nonetheless working by the pilots that have been shutdown when the pandemic began final March.

To that finish, NBC introduced sequence orders for the single-camera comedies ““Grand Crew” and “American Auto” and the drama “La Brea” for the 2021-2022 broadcast season two weeks in the past. All three exhibits have been initially ordered to pilot as a part of the 2019-2020 pilot season.