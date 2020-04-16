The Blacklist: Ressler’s Family Drama Is Coming Quickly, But What Could It All Imply?

Go away a Remark
The Blacklist is about to cope with some household drama that has nothing to do with Liz, Pink, and Katarina. The crime drama is about to dig into Ressler’s familial tumult. The Blacklist hinted that this was coming in its most up-to-date episode, which aired on April 10. Now, it’s clear what the collection was organising.
ET stories that Ressler’s long-lost brother, Robby, is on his strategy to The Blacklist, and Anthony Michael Corridor might be enjoying him. Followers will first meet Robby within the April 24 episode entitled, “Nyle Hatcher.” I’d have been apprehensive if it had been “Robby Ressler,” which might have meant Robby being a Blacklister.
After all, “Nyle Hatcher” might all the time be an alias. That is The Blacklist, in any case, so stunning twists are par for the course. I’m not going to go all-in on that concept as a result of I believe Ressler and Robby’s issues are in all probability a bit extra familial in nature. There might be multiple episode to seek out out.
Robby will reportedly present up within the Could 1 episode “Brothers” too. For reference, that episode will not be too far off from The Blacklist’s Season 7 finale, which airs on Could 15. Sure, it’s virtually that point once more because of the early finish of the TV season. Now, time for extra Robby Ressler hypothesis!
As followers will recall, Ressler stored getting cellphone calls from his brother throughout final week’s episode of The Blacklist. Ressler was probably not occupied with speaking with Robby, who Liz known as the “black sheep” of the Ressler household. Therefore – drama. What does Robby Ressler’s arrival imply?
Fairly a couple of issues, presumably. Not too way back, The Blacklist teased that it will be revealing a secret from Ressler’s previous when the present returned this 12 months. Properly, it’s 2020, so deliver on that clandestine piece of information! It is unclear if that secret has to do with this newest casting improvement, however I believe it very properly would possibly.
Keep in mind, The Blacklist’s creator Jon Bokenkamp teased that Ressler is maintaining a ginormous secret, and Bokenkamp hinted that it associated to Ressler’s previous. Who would know so much about Ressler’s historical past? His brother, Robby. They clearly go manner again. Could Robby be blackmailing Ressler with what he is aware of? It is hard to say at this level.
Possibly Robby is aware of one thing and is threatening to disclose it if Ressler doesn’t capitulate? Regardless of the secret is, I might be stunned if The Blacklist unveils one thing that’s tremendous bleak and horrible. That is Agent Ressler we’re speaking about right here, not Aram’s now-former girlfriend Elodie.
After a very long time with Ressler discussing his household, will probably be fascinating to see a glimpse into that a part of his life. I simply hope that Ressler will not be revealed to be an imposter. Pink has cornered the market on that, and I can solely deal with one different imposter concept for the time being.
Keep tuned and learn how Ressler’s household drama performs out when new episodes of The Blacklist air Fridays at eight p.m. ET on NBC as one of many spring’s choices. To take a look at Ressler’s earlier actions on The Blacklist, you may watch previous seasons by way of Netflix together with content material arriving in 2020.
Add Comment