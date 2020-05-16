The Blacklist Season 7 Finale: Liz Made A Shocking Decision And She Might Have Lost Me

It’s unusual. I used to be afraid earlier of that darkness I used to be telling you about. I’ve all the time feared it. Ever since Reddington entered my life I’ve anxious that his darkness would possibly in some way overtake me. That it would simply swallow me complete. However now that I’m right here, I’m not afraid. The truth is, I embrace this a part of me and wherever it takes us on our approach to the reality. You and me, Reddington, I’m at peace with that. I embrace that. I take into account it my future.