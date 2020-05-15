The Blacklist Season 7 Finale Trailer: Is Liz Threatening To End Everything With Red Or Katarina?

The similar could be stated with Liz standing over a collapsed Red as she threatens to “finish this now.” Red’s dire situation within the Season 7 trailer is probably going the results of his deteriorating well being. What might appear to be a menacing second (contemplating the voiceover) from Liz will hopefully be harmless. Whereas Liz could also be heading in direction of a darkish path on The Blacklist, I can not see her selecting Katarina over Red.