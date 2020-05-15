The Blacklist Season 7 Finale Trailer: Is Liz Threatening To End Everything With Red Or Katarina?

Go away a Remark
The Blacklist is ramping up for its Season 7 finale with a trailer that can have theory-lovers going wild. The excellent news is that followers solely have sooner or later left to seek out out what all of it means. Exhibiting off the unimaginable graphic novel impressed animation that can comprise a part of Season 7’s final hour (airing Might 15), the trailer teases Liz seeming to threaten both Red or Katarina.
It seems as if Liz has had sufficient. She asks somebody (presumably Red or Katarina) to present her a cause “to not finish this now.” Take note, that is after Katarina is seen inquiring about Liz’s loyalty to her in The Blacklist teaser. I’m wondering if Liz is beginning to notice her mother is a complete villain (for my part).
Try the trailer for The Blacklist’s Season 7 finale under, after which we are able to reconvene afterward for some speculative enjoyable:
It looks as if Red could also be prepared to shut ranks on Katarina, as soon as and for all, on The Blacklist. Preparing for that huge household battle? Possibly. I imagine that Red is referring to Katarina and never Liz when he says, “she’s a risk,” regardless of the latter being proven over Red’s voiceover within the Season 7 finale trailer.
The similar could be stated with Liz standing over a collapsed Red as she threatens to “finish this now.” Red’s dire situation within the Season 7 trailer is probably going the results of his deteriorating well being. What might appear to be a menacing second (contemplating the voiceover) from Liz will hopefully be harmless. Whereas Liz could also be heading in direction of a darkish path on The Blacklist, I can not see her selecting Katarina over Red.
In fact, Liz has made horrible choices and aided and abetted Katarina excess of she ought to, for my part. Katarina has already completed sufficient for Liz to chop ties along with her in Season 7, however Liz appears to nonetheless be on-board, so who is aware of. The Blacklist may shock viewers by having Liz faux taking Katarina’s facet as a way to deliver her down.
Red stated in one other trailer that one thing shouldn’t be going to finish the way in which that anyone expects it too. Hopefully, he’s chatting with Katarina, and her finish is close to. Elsewhere in The Blacklist’s Season 7 finale trailer, Ressler could be heard presumably telling Liz that she has to decide on between Katarina and Red. Is she able to lastly resolve?
It’s a alternative that The Blacklist has been constructing to all through Season 7. Will the finale really see Liz take a facet? And can she select Katarina or Red? At play is an individual that Liz has recognized principally for 5 seconds, and one other particular person she has recognized almost a decade. Regardless of the belief points are between them, I might hope Liz sides with Red.
Discover out who Liz is able to finish every little thing with when the Season 7 finale of The Blacklist airs tomorrow, on Friday, Might 15, at Eight p.m. ET on NBC. Whereas awaiting Season 8, Blacklist followers have this summer season’s premieres to sit up for. You may watch earlier finales from earlier seasons on Netflix, together with a number of 2020 arrivals.
