The Blacklist Star Promises Last Season 7 Episode ‘100 %’ Works As Finale

The tv season was swiftly disrupted final month, with the early shutdown of quite a few collection. The state of affairs has led to many reveals ending simply shy of their initially deliberate finales, and The Blacklist is amongst them. Fortunately, Diego Klattenhoff has an assuring tackle the final episode of Season 7 working as a finale.
The Blacklist actor, who performs secret keeper Donald Ressler, thinks what has turned out to be the ultimate episode of Season 7 can be a worthy finale. The place does the now-season-finale stand within the season’s authentic run? It’s really Episode 19 of a deliberate 22. Saying the season-ender works “100%” as a finale, Diego Klattenhoff additionally advised TVLine:
[EPs Jon Bokenkamp and John Eisendrath] have a knack for with the ability to form and mould these characters and bend them into these areas[.] It’s going to tee up every part for Season 8… I don’t suppose it’s a foul factor that we received shut down sooner than anticipated. The finale’s going to be one thing to behold.
This places my thoughts comfortable considerably, however loads of questions stay. Will The Blacklist nonetheless finish with that beforehand promised large household battle? Or will that get pushed into subsequent season? The excellent news is that viewers already know there can be one. That’s greater than some collection can say at this level.
Different reveals haven’t been as lucky heading into their impromptu season finales. The Blacklist has a definitive future in entrance of it, and teasers surrounding that future might quickly shift in mild of the season finale switch-up for Season 7. James Spader had beforehand teased that some thrilling developments would occur to assist jumpstart Season 8.
Will followers of The Blacklist get to see these issues unfold? Diego Klattenhoff doesn’t get into specifics. Nevertheless, he does stand behind the present’s artistic forces and the improvised Season 7 finale organising the following season. The Blacklist has historically preferred to finish with a cliffhanger (see Season 6) or at the least some main twist for followers to ponder (see Season 5).
At this level, the dramatic assertion that The Blacklist might log off with is a huge query mark, however that is appropriately at this stage within the sport. Viewers nonetheless have the loopy fallout of Liz conserving Katarina’s secret from Purple to get pleasure from. A minimum of, I hope that occurs in Season 7.
The Blacklist has introduced on Joely Richardson and may have Al Roker on for the 150th episode. To say that Season 7 has been eventful regardless of being lower brief could be an understatement at this level. I simply hope no matter is happening with Purple’s well being is resolved by the tip of Season 7. Or, at the least be taught that we’ll get a solution subsequent season.
The Blacklist was nearing the tip of its season, so I don’t anticipate any vital bombshells to get dropped earlier than Season 7 indicators off. However, it might be good if some have been, and there’s a precedent. Last season stunned with the fake reveal of Purple’s identification just a few episodes forward of its finale.
Talking of which, it’s important to keep in mind that the late Brian Dennehy is meant to make one other look as Dom Rostov, within the Season 7 finale. Liz’s grandpa supplied that fake Purple reveal. It’s unclear if he knew it was pretend data, however with Dom round, the final episode of Season 7 might find yourself being a revelatory installment of The Blacklist in spite of everything. Keep tuned!
The Season 7 finale of The Blacklist airs Friday, Might 15 at Eight p.m. ET on NBC. Try The Blacklist’s earlier season-enders by way of previous seasons streaming on Netflix, together with numerous 2020 arrivals. For reveals to think about watching after The Blacklist’s Season 7 finale arrives, there are at all times this summer season’s premieres.
