The Blacklist: What Unexpected Ending Is Red Predicting In Season 7 Finale Trailer?

The Blacklist is coming to an finish sooner than followers would in all probability like. As a result of tv season being compelled to wrap up early, the crime drama is bidding farewell with its Season 7 finale this coming Friday, Could 15, and can add some high-quality animation to assist shut the season out. The finale’s trailer video hints at an ominous conclusion, which leaves us with a giant query: what’s the surprising ending that Red is predicting?
The Season 7 finale’s greatest surprises won’t simply be the mix of animation and live-action. In keeping with Red’s ominous tease, “What occurs subsequent would not finish the way in which you assume it should.” Wait, what? All of it occurs in direction of the top of the transient teaser for The Blacklist’s season-ender, and it’s a theory-inducer on steroids. Take a look at the trailer and regroup under for hypothesis.
For such a brief clip, there have been fairly a couple of particulars thrown in there, together with Liz blowing in along with her gun drawn and aimed. The Blacklist might want viewers to assume Liz is coming for Red, however I doubt that is the case. In fact, she has thrown in along with her villainous mother as of late, so who is aware of? It’s time to dig into what Red says within the Season 7 trailer and what it might imply.
Who Is Red Speaking To?
Red might theoretically be talking to any variety of individuals, together with a Blacklister of the Week, ought to there be one. Nevertheless, his tone suggests that he’s talking to somebody acquainted, and he needs to sound intimidating whereas issuing his warning. My greatest guess is that Red is speaking to Liz or her mom.
I’m leaning extra in direction of Liz on this one, although. The quasi-warning appears like one of many many feedback he has made to her up to now. Mixed with every part that has been occurring with Liz’s conspiring with Katarina, and understanding Red will not be Ilya Koslov, and one can simply assume that message from Red will preface some game-changing moments.
As for Katarina, I might see the 2 crossing paths throughout The Blacklist’s Season 7 finale, with Red saying the to her. That mentioned, his tone will not be as ferocious as I might anticipate it to be if he had been placing Katarina on the spot. In spite of everything, that is the one that kidnapped and tortured him and his good friend, after which faked her dying to throw him off her scent.
What Does Red’s Message Imply?
Red tends to not over play his hand by way of phrases, although he does love flowery dialogue. On the core of his trailer quote is the notion that whoever Red is warning has some preconceived imaginative and prescient for a way issues are supposed to play out, and Red doesn’t think about their prediction abilities.
Katarina and Liz have plans on The Blacklist, particularly to be taught Red’s actual identification and who’s attempting to have Katarina killed, and Red is holding onto each secrets and techniques extremely tight, having resisted torture to guard the identification of Katarina’s would-be murderer. Maybe Red is warning that studying both of these items is not going to essentially be assume like Katarina or Liz needs it to be. Since Red says “subsequent,” it appears whoever he’s talking with has already achieved one thing within the Season 7 finale.
Theoretically, Liz or Katarina might have uncovered a part of their desired data, and as a substitute of viewing it as the reply to every part, it would result in one thing surprising. I must assume how Katarina and Liz at the moment anticipate their troubles to finish each time they every safe the information they search on The Blacklist, however when has that ever occurred? That situation is clearly unlikely.
The Blacklist’s Season 7 finale comes proper after the 150th episode arrange fairly the showdown with Katarina re-entering the image, and Liz persevering with their silent alliance. After teasing a combat between the household earlier than Season 7’s manufacturing shutdown, followers should wait and see if that performs an element in it.
Tune in to seek out out if Red’s prediction comes true, in addition to what it means, when The Blacklist‘s mixed-media finale airs on Friday, Could 15, at Eight p.m. ET on NBC. After it airs, TV followers have this summer time’s premieres to sit up for as they look forward to Season 8. You’ll be able to watch earlier surprising endings streaming earlier seasons on Netflix, together with numerous 2020 arrivals.
