The Blacklist’s 150th Episode Teased A Surprising Endgame For Liz And I’m Not Convinced

Warning: Spoilers for the 150th episode (“Roy Cain”) of The Blacklist are mentioned under.
The Blacklist‘s 150th episode has come and gone, and it introduced with it a stunning tease about Liz‘s endgame. Like with the “reveal” that Crimson was supposedly Ilya, I’m not satisfied it’s true. Getting ready for the tip of his life (once more), Crimson readied the keys to his prison kingdom for — Liz. Wait, what?
As a part of the 150th episode festivities, The At this time Present’s Al Roker put in an look as himself, and it seems he and Crimson are fairly shut. The two even had dinner within the current previous. All through the hour, a dying Crimson was prepping his subsequent transfer, which included making Liz his inheritor. Liz was not , however The Blacklist teased it won’t keep that approach.
When you consider that it takes one to know one, then Crimson can be proper about Liz. He believes his adopted daughter of kinds is sure to finally flip to his aspect of the regulation, regardless of her at present being an FBI agent. It isn’t the primary time that The Blacklist has foreshadowed Liz’s loyalties could lean in the direction of the less-than-law-abiding a part of the equation.
Liz has been defending Katarina. May Liz turning in opposition to the regulation finally be The Blacklist’s subsequent huge twist? Is Liz destined to be the chief of a prison empire? If that’s the case, that might actually put a knot in any future romance with Ressler. As I mentioned, I’m not satisfied that Liz will really do this. Crimson is seldom unsuitable about issues of this nature, although.
He has all the time sensed one thing in Liz, and some episodes in the past, she gave forbidden details about her FBI project to Crimson. Thus, hinting Crimson could also be onto one thing in spite of everything. If that weren’t sufficient to recommend that Liz’s dedication to the regulation is compromised, The Blacklist revealed that she has been working together with her obvious mom, Katarina.
If I learn issues appropriately throughout The Blacklist’s 150th episode, Liz was not terribly upset her mom had taken Dembe‘s Imam, Sadiq Asmal. Katarina threatened to homicide him if Dembe didn’t reveal all about Crimson. I’m guessing that included the key of his identification and who’s after Katarina. That her mom threatened to homicide somebody over this and appeared to imply it ought to have horrified Liz.
As an alternative, Liz sat fairly calm and composed. Severely?! Liz throwing in her lot with Katarina is past disappointing. Her mom has confirmed herself to be diabolical, ruthless, and vile. She is uncontrolled, and Liz has acquired to face that. In fact, it’s attainable The Blacklist might be teasing that assembly Katarina has one way or the other brought about Liz’s true self to emerge.
Liz has crossed traces earlier than and appeared to step again from the abyss. So, that’s what makes her so tough. The Blacklist is teasing that she might finally take Crimson’s place within the prison underworld. I might see it in an alternate actuality. The one which the present has now makes it appear unimaginable.
If Liz have been going to show right into a prison, I might have thought Tom’s homicide would have brought about that. As an alternative, it’s her mom bringing her to the brink. Whether or not or not Liz finally ends up turning right into a prison, The Blacklist is definitely bringing her to the purpose that she has to decide on.
Tune in to see how Liz nears her endgame when the Season 7 finale of The Blacklist airs subsequent Friday, Might 15, at Eight p.m. ET on NBC. Not less than you could have this summer season’s premieres to assist soften the blow of the finale! You possibly can watch Liz’s previous brushes with unlawful motion by streaming earlier seasons on Netflix, together with numerous 2020 arrivals.
