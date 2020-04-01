The Blacklist’s EP Teases ‘Craziness To Come’ Between Liz And Red After Katarina Secret

In the meanwhile in some methods Liz is the one who shouldn’t be being sincere with him as a result of she is aware of Katarina is alive and never telling Red that she’s giving her mom time to search out no matter she’s searching for. We commute when it comes to who’s forward between Red and Liz, and who is aware of what. Proper now Liz is forward of Red and so Red is admittedly in earnest in his feeling that they’re in an excellent place. And the Joely Richardson character was partly designed to underscore that. He actually did have an excellent reference to Cassandra — they have been going to go off and get collectively — however he didn’t as a result of Liz was in peril. It was our need to essentially deliver them shut collectively from Red’s point-of-view particularly, in anticipation of the craziness that may come afterward within the 12 months.