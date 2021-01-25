The blooper in the final of the South American Cup that ended in the second goal of Defense and Justice

Defense and Justice came out to play the final of the South American Cup before Lanús willing to be the main protagonist of the day. The goal of Cold Adonis in the first half it allowed those led by Hernan Crespo get ahead on the scoreboard and, already in the second half, a blooper from the Garnet background brought them closer to the consecration at the Mario Alberto Kempes stadium in the province of Córdoba.

Already in discount time, Washington Camacho arranged the 3-0 definitive that confirmed the first international title of those of Florencio Varela. However, that action prior to the second conquest was fundamental.

They were 16 minutes of the second half. El Halcón continued to be the clearest team on the field of play against a very passive Lanús and the advantage on the scoreboard allowed them to play with some tranquility. However, it was the mistake of Alexis Perez the one that practically sealed the result: after a defense advance that seemed controlled, the Lanús defender wanted to play a ball for the goalkeeper Lautaro morales, but it fell short. Unfortunately for him, the one who intercepted the ball was the forward Braian romero, scorer of the tournament, who defined with a subtlety and decreed the 2-0.

Once he realized the resolution of the play, the Colombian’s face only denoted disappointment. With his team two goals down on the scoreboard with half an hour to go – and with few football resources evidenced in the Cordoba afternoon – the illusion of the consecration was beginning to fade.

It was not a good afternoon for the defense of Lanús (REUTERS / Marcelo Endelli)

He Garnet, who knew how to conquer this contest in its 2013 edition, arrived at this stage with a sensitive loss, since Lautaro Acosta, emblem and captain of the team, reached the limit of yellow cards. In his replacement, Luis Zubeldia chose Lucas Vera. The other variant carried out by the South group was the entry of the experienced Guillermo Burdisso in defense instead of Matías Pérez. The former Boca and Independiente had been preserved in the round of the semifinals due to a muscular discomfort, but his presence in the final was not enough for the Garnet to leave a better image.

To reach the definition of the tournament, Lanús had to go through a hard road, since he had to go to the height of Quito (Catholic University of Ecuador) and La Paz (Bolívar of Bolivia) and prevail against three champions of the Copa Libertadores: San Pablo, Independiente and Vélez. While those of Florencio Varela in their way prevailed against Sportivo Luqueño of Paraguay, Vasco da Gama (Brazil), Bahia (Brazil) and Deportes Coquimbo of Chile.

It is worth noting that this was the first final of the South American Cup starring two teams from the same country, something that did happen in the Copa Libertadores in its editions of 2005 (San Pablo-Atlético Paranaense), 2006 (San Pablo-Inter de Porto Alegre) and 2018 (River-Boca).

Beyond sports, this edition of the Sudamericana awarded a succulent financial prize for the winner of the trophy that bears that name since 2002. Defense and Justice took 4,000,000 dollars, while Lanús obtained 2 million of the US currency.

