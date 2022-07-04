The blooper of a young woman when meeting Lionel Messi in Ibiza that went viral

A Woman Called Lionel Messi Leonardo

Lionel Messi He is enjoying his last days of vacation with Antonela and their children before returning to activity in Paris. After his visit to Rosario, The flea elected enjoy the beaches of Ibizawhere he shared some outings with Luis Suárez, Cesc Fábregas and their respective families.

It was on one of those outings that the a curious episode that ended up touring the world after a young woman published a video on your social networks of the moment in which he ran into Rosario.

“I came to see David Guetta at Ushuaia (Disco) in Ibiza and look who I met… I can’t believe it,” he recounted while filming in mode selfie. Immediately afterwards, he turned the camera and focused on the VIP sector: “I mean… what? Are you Leonardo Messi? Love you. Antonela, what a goddess!

The curious situation generated the appearance of jokes and memes on social networks

With the passing of the hours the video began to travel the world because of the mistake that the fanatic had made by changing the name of the captain of the Argentine team. Although the recording was published in Tik Tokthe discussion moved to Twitterwhere several assured that it was just a joke and not a mistake.

Others, meanwhile, took the opportunity to use their creativity and start an endless wave of memes. “I get to have Lionel Messi himself in front of my eyes and I think I don’t even spend time doing a tiktok because I already fainted and had 3 cardiac arrests. But let’s focus on the important things HOW ARE YOU GOING TO TELL HIM LEONARDO? Do you hate football so much? one user asked.

“What a lucky girl. Leonardo Messi and Luciano Suárez were found in Ibiza”, joked another.

Despite having been the protagonist of a blooper which quickly became a trend in the networks, the young woman managed to meet her goal. In addition to sharing a few more recordings on his account TikTok, published the long-awaited photo with him Diez on his Instagram. “No idea, I met Messi,” he wrote next to the image.

F

When it comes to sports, PSG formally announced that the squad will resume activity ahead of the next season this Monday, July 4. “It’s payback time! On Monday and Tuesday, part of the group must, as usual, pass the physical tests on the return leg. Players who played matches for their respective national teams this summer will not return until July 11.”reported in a statement.

At the same time, the French entity took the opportunity to publish the schedule of preseason matches that is coming to the team. “On July 15, at 5:00 p.m.the first preparation match will take place, with the reception of Quevilly-Rouen Métrople, at the Ooredoo Center”, he detailed.

“The next day, the Parisians will set sail for Japan for the summer tour. Two weeks in the Japanese archipelago in which the Rouge et Bleu will face the team Kawasaki Frontale (Wednesday, July 20 at 12:30*), Urawa Red Diamonds (Saturday, July 23 at 12 noon*) and Play Osaka (Monday, July 25 at 12 noon*)”, he pointed out.

The season will officially start next July 31 when PSG take on Nantes in the final of the Trophee des Champions, while for Ligue 1 he will make his debut august 7th against Clermont.

MORE MEMES OF THE FAN MISTAKE

KEEP READING

Lionel Messi ceased to be the most expensive footballer in the Argentine team: who surpassed him

The romantic gestures of Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo, relaxed on the luxurious yacht they rent in Ibiza

Messi’s permission and his exotic mesh that showed a suggestive tattoo: the viral photo that Antonela Roccuzzo uploaded