The blunt message of Cristiano Ronaldo before the cameras in the middle of the change of DT of Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo’s message to Manchester United’s next manager

It’s been a few seasons that there is already speculation that Cristiano Ronaldo he is spending his last cartridges in the elite of world football but he remains firm among the best players. The Portuguese striker 37 years has returned this course to Old Trafford to show that it is still valid and did it without problems. For now, take 24 goals in 38 parties in a Manchester United going through a stage of reconstruction.

There is much speculation about a hypothetical exit from Cristiano United in the next market after an irregular campaign for the team, which is close to not qualifying for any European competition for the following season. The truth is CR7 He does not feel that his cycle is over and I make it clear to the cameras.

Ronaldowho scored a goal in the comfortable victory against Brentford (3-0), took advantage of the fact that the cameras were following him closely while he and his teammates took the lap of honor in the team’s last game this season in Old Trafford and launched a blunt sentence: “I am not finished”.

Cristiano Ronaldo has 24 goals in 38 games this season at Manchester United (Photo: REUTERS)

It is a message addressed to his detractors but it may also have been aimed at the Dutch coach Erik ten Hagwho in recent days has become Manchester United’s new coach for next season and has already hinted that the Cristiano Ronaldo It doesn’t fit into their plans.

The English media also pointed out that the German strategist Ralph Rangnickwho currently works as an interim technician but will be a consultant when he arrives Ten Hag, intends to redesign the offense, since he understands that there are several problems to be solved there. Yes ok Cristiano He has contributed many goals in the current campaign, Ranknick has suggested to the directors of the Manchester United in a lapidary report that they do not seek to sign experienced players or keep many of them.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani are two forwards who are fighting to continue at Manchester United (Photo: REUTERS)

Since the new driving Manchester United they aim to liberate Uruguayan Edinson Cavaniwho will have to look for a new destination soon, so that Erik ten Hag can give more exposure to the young talents of the club like Marcus Rashford o Jadon Sancho. Yes ok Cristiano Ronaldo He has earned another type of consideration by dint of goals, he is already clear that his future is unknown and he wanted to clear up some doubts by giving his opinion on camera.

KEEP READING:

With a goal from Cristiano Ronaldo, United thrashed Brentford 3-0: the mark that proves that CR7 “beats time”

“Love forever”: Cristiano Ronaldo published a moving image holding his newborn daughter

Real Madrid’s Plan C in case of not being able to finalize the arrival of Kylian Mbappé: it could repatriate Cristiano Ronaldo