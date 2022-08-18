The bodies of 2 children were found inside an abandoned suitcase in New Zealand

The bodies of two children between five and ten years old were found this Thursday by a family inside suitcases that were bought at an auction of an abandoned storage unit in the city of Auckland.

The first indications point to the children could have been dead for several years before being found.

“The nature of this discovery brings some complexities to the investigation, especially given the time between the time of death and the time of discovery,” the police inspector said. Double Blessing Message.

He indicated that They are studying the possibility of doing a search to collect the images from the security cameras of the warehouse and the surroundingsbut the intervening years could make that task difficult.

The remains were found when a family brought home a trailer full of items sold at a warehouse auction. A neighbor who was in the place at the time of the discovery told the Herald newspaper that “there were children’s things in the back of the trailer such as strollers, toys and walkers”.

The police stated that the buyer family is not related to the homicide but feels “understandably distressed by the discovery” and asked for privacy.

So much the warehouse as well as the house from which the suitcases had been obtained are being examined by forensic experts.

Vaaelua pointed out that New Zealand police are working in conjunction with the international agency Interpol and suspects that relatives of the victims are in New Zealand.

“Postmortem examination not yet completedand it is obvious that there are problems in relation to the represented bodies”, he said.

“We are doing our best to identify the victims. What I can say is that we are making very good progress with DNA research,” she said.

“The investigation team is working very hard to hold accountable the person or persons responsible for the deaths of these children,” he added.

(With information from AFP)

