The “bodycam” was released: the images of the new technology that promises to revolutionize football broadcasts

Football and technology always advance hand in hand in the quest to deepen the spectator experience. A body camera powered by artificial intelligence was presented in Europe of MindFly and had his first test during the pre-season friendly between the AC Milan and the FC Koln, which took the Italian team 2-1. It provided fans with a unique viewing perspective that had a strong impact on social media.

The new proposal has the objective of eliminating the distance between the fan and everything that happens on the field of play. Through a light vest called AI bodycam, it captures the player’s view without generating any extra weight or discomfort at the time of the match.

They were suchco-founder of the project, confirmed that Saturday’s match at the RheinEnergieSTADION of the city of Cologne was the first step towards a new innovation in sport. “Using MindFly in football brings the excitement of the pitch to the fans. Our AI lightweight vests are designed to maintain player performance and feel like they are wearing a GPS vest, and athletes forget they are wearing it after a few minutes”explained one of the mentors.

Two FC Koln players wore the vests during the pre-season clash against Milan and, as expected, technology provided incredible views. The Bundesliga club’s official Twitter page posted body camera footage of the goal from Florian Dietz at minute 86. “I would immediately add it as an option to my subscription. I see a lot of potential for the future in cameras like this”said one of the leaders of the German team at the end of the friendly.

Another of the unpublished scenes that said confrontation left was the goal of Olivier Giroud with subtle definition above the goalkeeper. The French striker, who scored 16 goals in 40 appearances for club and country last season, he picked up the ball on the edge of the small area and defined in a great way to make it 2-0 in the 36th minute. Milan fans were more than pleased with the new camera as they dream of retaining their Serie A crown in the coming months.

