The Bold And The Beautiful To Start Using Blow-Up Dolls For Sex Scenes

So far as kissing scenes go, the actors will not be locking lips with any lifelike dolls, fortunately for them, however additionally they will not be capable of kiss their co-stars beneath the brand new pointers. (Enjoyable reality: the writers tried to craft tales with out any libido-friendly kissing, however that wasn’t working for anybody.) As a substitute, the actors will now be faking their manner by means of kisses whereas straight in entrance of the digital camera, with none one else concerned. In response to Bradley Bell, the characters will appear to be they’re wrapped up in passionate moments, however in actuality, they will simply be making kissy-faces into skinny air.