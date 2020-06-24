‘The Bold and the Lovely’ Halted by ‘False Constructive’ COVID-19 Tests – Variety

“The Bold and the Lovely” was pressured to place a short stopper in manufacturing final week, so as to improve its COVID-19 testing capacities to accommodate “the giant quantity of testing wanted.”

Now, the long-running CBS cleaning soap’s producer Bell-Phillip Tv has issued a press release blaming the manufacturing delays on the testing lab offered by TV Metropolis, the place the sequence shoots, which returned “a number of false optimistic” outcomes. The assertion categorically denies that any of the forged and crew examined have been confirmed to be optimistic for COVID-19, and says that it’s going to swap to a brand new lab for testing going ahead.

Manufacturing was presupposed to resume immediately, however the plan is as an alternative to begin once more June 24, per a spokesperson for Bell-Phillip TV.

“The Well being Division had some further questions on the lab TV Metropolis offered ‘The Bold and the Lovely’ with final week, which produced a number of false positives,” stated the spokesperson. “Bell-Phillip Tv modified labs and resolved all issues. We’ve not had, nor do we’ve got, any optimistic COVID-19 circumstances and should not ‘shut down,’ however we wanted an extra day to supply them with requested info.”

“The Bold and the Lovely” is considered one of the very first sequence to begin taking pictures once more, and different productions possible have a lot to glean from its quick want for extra coronavirus testing. Given the present’s manufacturing schedule, it might doubtlessly be heading in the right direction to begin airing new episodes in July.

A few of the security precautions the present is taking embrace testing forged and crew incessantly whereas taking pictures, having an on-set coordinator who to supervise security for the forged and crew, requiring the forged and crew to put on masks once they’re not on digital camera, and staggering the quantity of individuals on set.

Manufacturing on Season 34 had beforehand shut down in mid-March, together with each different scripted and unscripted sequence throughout the nation, and the present has been airing reruns since the last episode it nonetheless had in the can aired on April 23.