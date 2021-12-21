The Bolivarian Games of 2025 will be held in Guayaquil

Cerro Santa Ana, Guayaquil

Ecuador will host the twentieth edition of the Bolivarian Games. In 2025, Guayaquil will be the place that will bring together hundreds of athletes from Bolivia, Colombia, Panama, Peru, Venezuela and Ecuador. The Minister of Sport, Sebastian Palacios, said that the decision to celebrate the Bolivarian Games in the country “it’s a dream come true“, Because” there is a whole generation of athletes who are seeing these Bolivarian Games as their sporting objective. “

The Bolivarian Games are one of the regional sporting events that is part of the Olympic cycle –The four-year period between the Olympic Games– and were created in 1938 as a regional meeting of the Bolivarian countries. Alberto Narino Cheyne, who in 1936 was the National Director of Physical Education of Colombia, was the promoter of the sports initiative that finds athletes from the countries liberated by Simón Bolívar. According to Nariño Cheyne, “of the regional games in the world, the Bolivarians are the only ones created under a deeply philosophical and historical idea and they form the most balanced group in sport of all those that make up other similar organizations ”.

It was Nariño Cheyne who was in charge of getting these games approved by the International Olympic Committee. This committee, in 1941 decided that the Bolivarian Games be held every four years.

The Bolivarian Sports Organization, which held an ordinary meeting of its General Assembly, decided that Guayaquil will host the 2025 Games. This is the fourth time that Ecuador will host the sporting event. Before it was already headquarters in 1965, 1985 and 2001.

Image of the announcement of the Ordinary General Assembly on the decision that the Bolivarian Games of 2025 will be in Guayaquil. (Photo: Ministry of Sports).

Guayaquil It is known as the Pacific’s pearl and it is considered an important access to the Pacific beaches and the Galapagos Islands. The city has more than 2.7 million inhabitants and is characterized as a business and commercial city. Guayaquil has gained international relevance not only for being a business destination but it has also managed to position itself as a fashionable city by 2022. According to the Kayak travel platform, Guayaquil is one of the cities that arouses the most interest among travelers for being “an original and photogenic place.”

The decision that the twentieth edition of the Bolivarian Games be held in Guayaquil was unanimously agreed, according to Palacios. For the minister, The celebration of this event will allow the Andean country to consolidate itself as a sports power. The organization of the Bolivarian Games implies the construction and strengthening of the journalistic infrastructure, according to what was reported by the minister.

The mayor of Guayaquil, Cynthia viteri, wrote on his Twitter account that: “We will work with the Central Government, public and private companies to ensure that this event is the best for all athletes and tourists who visit us.”

The following quotes from the Bolivarian Games

Although during 2021 the nineteenth edition of the Bolivarian Games was to be held in Venezuela, due to problems related to financial and organizational problems, the Bolivarian Sports Organization changed the venue and date of the event. It is so The Games will be held in Colombia, between June 24 and July 5, 2022 in Valledupar, the city known as the capital of vallenata music located in the north of Colombia.

In 2024 a special edition of the Bolivarian Games will be held, according to the Bolivarian Sports Organization. The Commemorative Games will be held in Ayacucho, a city of 180,000 inhabitants located in south central Peru. The objective of this meeting is the celebration of the 200th anniversary of the independence battle of December 9, 1824 that took place in the Pampa de Quinua in Ayacucho. According to the Bolivarian Sports Organization, the Bolivarian Games for All Ayacucho 2024 will not be included in the Olympic program.

