The Bolivian Justice again extended the preventive detention against former President Jeanine Añez

The temporary former president of Bolivia, Jeanine Añez, was sentenced this Friday to 10 years in prison accused of having carried out a coup against her predecessor, the leftist Evo Morales in 2019, the court announced.

A Bolivian judge on Tuesday extended the preventive detention for three months to the former interim president of Bolivia Jeanine Áñez for the case “coup d’état I”, a process in which she is accused of terrorism, sedition and conspiracy along with two other former officials of her Government.

The decision was made by the judge Armando Zeballos from La Pazafter assessing the request for extension of the case proposed by the Prosecutor’s Office, which was joined by the State Attorney General’s Office (PGE) and the Ministry of Government (Interior), in a virtual audience.

Initially, the prosecutor carmel laura justified the request to extend the detention of Áñez and two of his former ministers, Alvaro Coimbra y Alvaro Guzman, because “there are pending proceedings” in the case that was opened in November 2020 following the complaint of a former deputy of the ruling Movement for Socialism (MAS).

The prosecutor assured that the Public Ministry “has objectively demonstrated” the probability of the perpetration of the crimes by the defendants Áñez, Coímbra and Guzmán and asserted that The risks of escape and obstruction of the investigation remain.

The former president has suffered several health alterations during her detention

Likewise, the representative of the PGE mentioned that “investigative acts have not been carried out” such as taking several statements from witnesses, carrying out inspections and video skills, despite the time that has elapsed.

DEFENSE OBJECTIONS

Lawyer Luis Guillenwho represents Áñez, recalled that the complaint was initially directed mainly at the opposition leader and Governor of Santa Cruz, Luis Fernando Camachowho until now has not had a statement taken, and that the lawsuit at the beginning did not include Áñez, Coímbra or Guzmán.

Since 2020 “we are constantly expanding preventive detentions”, this new request “occurs outside the times established in our regulations,” Guillén objected to the judge.

At the hearing, former Minister Coimbra told the Prosecutor’s Office not to do its job to take statements in the case, which, in his opinion, shows that it is “an eminently political process.”

At the conclusion of the hearing, Áñez stated in a couple of posts on Twitter that “the prosecutors and the government say the same thing (every time) to extend preventive detention every 3 or 4 months.”

“None showed bombs, weapons, hijacked planes, any terrorist acts. Judge Zeballos directs the #Patraña1 political-fiscal-judicial”, questioned the former president.

TWO ORDINARY PROCESSES

The “coup d’état I” case was the first complaint that was filed due to the events of the 2019 political crisis and that in the first instance was directed at the then civic leader of Santa Cruz Luis Fernando Camacho, his father and some former police chiefs.

The message published by the former president of Bolivia on her social networks

In an extension of the demand, Áñez, Coímbra and Guzmán were incorporated, with which their preventive detention was processed since March of last year in La Paz penitentiaries and later this precautionary measure has been prolonged to extend the investigative phase.

To this process in the ordinary way is added the case “coup d’etat II”, for which last June Áñez was sentenced to 10 years in prison for crimes of resolutions against the Constitution and breach of duties.

In this last trial, the Prosecutor’s Office and the Government argued that Áñez, in her capacity as a former senator, “self-proclaimed” president in 2019 after violating the regulations of the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies and that this investiture should fall to a MAS legislator after the resignation of the former president Evo Moraleshis vice president and other authorities in line of succession.

Áñez’s situation generated the pronouncement of several international organizations that considered that a judgment of responsibilities corresponds to her and not processes by ordinary means.

(With information from EFE)

