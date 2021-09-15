The “Boom Messi” that made PSG’s finances grow: he sold more shirts than Neymar and attracted new contracts

Nasser Al-Khelaifi with Messi and N ° 30 in his presentation at PSG (REUTERS / Sarah Meyssonnier)

The arrival of Lionel Messi to Paris Saint Germain generated an unthinkable revolution in the world of football. Beyond what his tearful departure from Barcelona meant, his choice to move to the French capital was a shock for the fans of the Parisian club. And also for all the actors who, directly or indirectly, joined one of the passes that will remain in the history of sport.

A few hours after the Argentine star made his debut with the PSG shirt against Bruges, of Belgium, for the first day of the group stage of the Champions League, figures of the impact on the economy of the Parisian institution were released that generated the arrival of La Pulga. According to a report published by the local sports newspaper The team, despite the fact that Messi only played 25 minutes with number 30, his stay is already a success for the coffers of the club chaired by Nasser Al-Khelaïfi.

Regarding the sale of t-shirts, Messi’s T-shirt sold 50 percent more than Neymar’s when the Brazilian landed in Paris in the same time frame. A few days ago, PSG presented together with the sports brand that dresses the club the third shirt that it will use in the season and the Rosario was in the central image of the advertisement.

In that sense, and to deepen sales, The American company released a version called “maillot de fan” (shirt for fans) with a stock of 100,000 garments that will be sold at 45 euros, a lower value than the higher quality used by footballers on the field of play.

The Argentine with the new shirt of the Parisian club

If we talk about growth in social networks that had the Paris Saint Germain, another place where the institution can monetize the rise in its numbers, lThe different platforms of the team had a rise of 20 percent -more than 25 million new followers- with the arrival of Messi. The club that plays at home in the Parque de los Príncipes already has more than 140 million followers, which allowed it to become the French “brand” with the greatest viralization over other recognized ones in the country such as Chanel, Louis Vuitton y Diorexplained the sports newspaper.

In addition to the sales of t-shirts or what improved the news of PSG in spaces such as Twitter or Instagram, another palpable improvement that the group achieved Qatar Investments in charge of the Paris club destinations is that added two new business partners. Christian Dior became the brand that will dress the club instead of Hugo Boss. With this agreement, the team led by Argentine Mauricio Pochettino managed to add one of the French luxury faces considered one of the most famous in the world.

Beyond the new costumes for footballers, the institution founded in 1970 also reached an agreement for the next three years with Crypto, the world’s number 1 cryptocurrency platform, for a sum that will fluctuate, according to agreements for different objectives, in a new one he entered for between 25 and 30 million euros.

