The Boondocks reboot for HBO delayed to 2022

The restart of Boondocks It has apparently been rescheduled for a 2022 premiere and exclusively for HBO Max.

According to Boondocks’ official Instagram page, via Okayplayer, the beloved animated series has set a new date for its return. The page’s bio appears to reveal that The Boondocks reboot is now scheduled for a 2022 premiere, after the new series was originally announced for fall 2020, launching with a 50-minute special on streaming service HBO Max. .

It was announced in 2019 that HBO Max had brought back the series The Boondocks for a two-season reboot, with each of the seasons “reinvented” with 24 episodes that would once again follow the adventures of Huey, Riley and Robert (Grandpa) “Freeman. It was also announced that Boondocks creator Aaron McGruder would return as showrunner and serve as executive producer.

“There is a unique opportunity to revisit the world of The Boondocks and do it again today”McGruder said in a statement at the time of the announcement. “It’s crazy how different the times we live in now are, both politically and culturally, more than a decade after the original series and two decades after the original newspaper comic. There’s a lot to say and it should be fun.”, he commented.

Rumors had circulated that the animated series could return for a fifth season after comedian John Witherspoon (who voiced Grandpa on the show) blurted out that “The Boondocks are making a comeback” during an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience in 2019, but the show is now returning to our screens as a full reboot, with McGruder leading the way.

The beloved animated comedy originally aired for four seasons from 2005 to 2014 on Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim programming block, though the fourth and final season was produced without McGruder’s involvement. The cited reason for the split between the creator of the series and the company was a scheduling dispute over the production of the series.

The Boondocks reboot joins a growing roster of adult animated shows on HBO Max, with this latest announcement coming shortly after the platform has confirmed a Scooby-Doo spin-off that will tell Velma Dinkley’s origin story. .