The Borges poem that was used to mock Mbappé

Kylian Mbappé and a smiling Jorge Luis Borges

Borges he had gone blind. That happened. The writer’s eyes were inevitably dimmed. But not at any moment: Borges, the curious one, the lover of myths, that incomparable reader, could not see and so they named him director of the National Library. All dream books within reach… and at the same time inaccessible. It was then that wrote the poem that now the account Memes Borgeanos used to laugh at Kylian Mbappethe magnificent French player who, in fact, made life difficult for the Argentine national team at the end of Qatar World Cup. The three goals for France were made by Mbappé and thus the game was tied and it was necessary to go to penalties.

“In 1955 the government of the liberating revolution made me director of the National Library”, counted Borgesexplaining the gifts poem. “I had just lost my sight. I inevitably remembered that the most illustrious of my ancestors, Groussac, had been blind and director of the Library, like me. I thought our fate was the same. Paul Groussacbraver than me, did not point out the contradiction between the proximity of 800,000 volumes and blindness. I wrote the poem and I point out that without a doubt that this poem, although written by me, was also felt by Groussac”.

what do they have to do Borgesblindness, a lot of books, with Mbappe?

It may interest you: Borges’ ball, or how Jorge Luis explained the divinity of soccer

Well, you have to read a little bit of that poem and you will understand it. It starts this way: “Let no one reduce to tears or reproach/ this declaration of the mastery/ of God, who with magnificent irony/ gave me the books and the night at the same time.”

That’s where the idea of ​​the meme comes from: achieving something highly desired -three goals in a world final!- and that instead of joy it brings misfortune. The books and not being able to read them. The goals and lose the world. One, Borges, had imagined that paradise was a library. The other, Mbappé, must have dreamed it similar to the triumph in the world Cup.

That is, ultimately, what the meme that composes indicates Memes Borgeanos. “We did this meme with my friend, the mystical poet Diego Zeziola,” says the account, which is the creation of a high school teacher, Alfredo de Jorge.

Then they show Mbappe despondent after defeat and write: “”Nobody lowers to tears or reproach/ this statement of the mastery/ of D10s, who with magnificent irony/ gave me three goals and the night at the same time.” they title it goals poem.

The same from Borges and Mbappé.

Among the comments to the meme, there is reference to another moving story -yes, moving- of Jorge Luis Borges, Asterion’s house, where the Minotaur, that monster that devours men in its labyrinth, awaits whoever will free it from its destiny. Then comes Theseus, the hero who kills him and when he comes out and says: “—Will you believe it, Ariadne? said Theseus. The minotaur barely fought back.”. In responses to Memes Borgeanos @drawingsfromhell dice: “Can you believe it Antonela? Mbappé hardly defended himself”. Perhaps this idea realizes what powerful French is considered.

The gifts poem was written, then, in 1955. It came out in 1959 in a book called poemsprivately published, in 1950 and Emecé published it in 1960 in The maker. In the poem, Borges breaks down “the irony of God”: “He made owners of this city of books/ to eyes without light, which can only/ read in the libraries of dreams/ the senseless paragraphs that yield/ the dawns to their eagerness”, writes. And he compares himself to a king who dies of hunger and thirst among gardens and water sources (King Midas, who according to myth turned what he touched into gold): “From hunger and thirst (narrates a Greek story)/ a king dies between fountains and gardens;/ I aimlessly tire the confines/ of this high and deep blind library”.

Blindness was a crucial issue for Borges, to whom they had to read from then on, had to dictate what he wrote -which, according to many, influenced the way and type of texts he could compose. The his mother, Leonor Acevedo, recounted: “Georgie was always very short-sighted; she once had on the table a jar of English pickles in vinegar; I asked her what she said on the paper on the bottle and she replied that it was a blank piece of paper”. They operated on him several times. She told the mother -and it is collected in the book Memoirs of Leonor Acevedo de Borges, from Martin Hadis– “One day he took a train to Mar del Plata and spent the trip reading in bad light. He was sitting next to the window and he was reading the whole trip. When he arrived in Mar del Plata he saw lights everywhere, of all colors. And then nothing, the darkness”.

[”El hacedor” se puede adquirir, en formato digital, en Bajalibros, clickeando acá.]

Memes Borgeanos He has been dealing with the World Cup for days. They started with the video of Messi What do you look silly and they put the inscription: “Borges when he came across an incorrigible”. And it is that the writer had said that the Peronists were “neither good nor bad” but “incorrigible”.

Then they took a picture of Roman Riquelme making his Topo Gigio, they put him under Lionel Messi citing that gesture before the Dutchman Van Gaal and added a sentence taken from the story The South: “Reality likes symmetries and slight anachronisms”.

Days later, with a muscular and pensive Cristiano Ronaldo, they came up with the idea: “What is my favorite Borges phrase?

Borgean World Cup memes

They laughed again Mbappe with a photo of the award ceremony, the one in which the Frenchman had to stand next to the Dibu Martinez, Messi y Enzo Fernandez, each with a trophy in hand. About that image Memes Borgeano wrote: “When the South Group got together” (for On, the literary magazine founded by Victoria Ocampo). Then they identified the Argentines as Silvina Ocampo, Adolfo Bioy Casares and Jorge Luis Borges, three very close writers. And they named Mbappé Ernesto Sabato, who, although he collaborated with the magazine, was undoubtedly more distant and was highly criticized by the Bioy-Borges duo.

But beyond the jokes and the sharpness of the meme, how not to feel the weight of that darkness in the eyes of Jorge Luis Borges. Here the gifts poem.

No one lowers to tears or reproach

this statement of mastery

of God, who with magnificent irony

He gave me both the books and the night.

He made owners of this city of books

to eyes without light, which can only

read in the libraries of dreams

the foolish paragraphs that yield

the dawns to their eagerness. in vain the day

he lavishes his infinite books on them,

arduous as the arduous manuscripts

who perished at Alexandria.

Of hunger and thirst (narrates a Greek story)

a king dies among fountains and gardens;

I exhaust the confines aimlessly

of this high and deep blind library.

Borges reads the Poem of gifts

Encyclopedias, atlases, the Orient

and the West, centuries, dynasties

symbols, cosmos and cosmogony

the walls provide, but to no avail.

Slow in my shadow, the hollow gloom

I explore with the indecisive staff,

I, who imagined Paradise

under the species of a library.

Something, certainly not named

with the word azarrules these things;

another already received in other blurry

afternoons the many books and the shadow.

When wandering through the slow galleries

I usually feel with vague sacred horror

that I am the other, the dead one, who will have given

the same steps on the same days.

Which of the two writes this poem

of a plural self and a single shadow? What does the word that names me matter?

if it is undivided and one anathema?

Groussac or Borges, I look at this darling

world that deforms and goes out

in a pale vague ash

that resembles sleep and oblivion.

Keep reading

“Boys” and “mufa”: where the words that sounded the most in Argentina during the World Cup come from

Four books that would be good to read during the Qatar 2022 World Cup

“A good player is the caress that precedes orgasm”: the Argentine story that was published in Qatar